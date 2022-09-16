Three people are dead as a result of two different fatal accidents in a horror evening on Central West roads.
Two people were killed in a two-car accident at Goolma on Friday afternoon, while a man involved in a different head-on collision at Alectown, north of Parkes, is also dead.
The two fatal accidents - one on the Goolma Road and the other on the Newell Highway - happened within a couple of hours of each other. Both roads were closed at the time but, as of Saturday morning, have reopened.
NSW Police have confirmed the double fatality in Goolma, as well as the fatality at Alectown.
At Goolma, emergency services were called to the intersection of Goolma Road and Gorries Lane at around 4pm on September 16.
Six people in total were involved in the accident, three of them were young girls.
A 29-year-old man - who was the driver of a Ford Falcon Ute - and a 63-year-old woman - a passenger travelling in a Toyota LandCruiser Prado - died at the scene.
Another man, woman and three children were removed from the Prado with assistance from Fire and Rescue NSW and the VRA, and were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to Westmead hospital suffering serious injuries.
Four Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopters were called to the scene.
A woman in her 20s was taken to Mudgee Hospital to be treated for abdominal pain.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Craig Hall said the scene in Goolma was "very distressing".
Incidents such as these are always confronting, but particularly so when children are involved.- NSW Ambulance Inspector Craig Hall
"Some of the patients were trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicles. Crews worked to prioritise those with the most significant injuries and get them to hospital as soon as possible," he said.
"Incidents such as these are always confronting, but particularly so when children are involved.
"This was a massive joint emergency services response and we'd like to thank our colleagues from Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Police."
At Alectown, the Newell Highway was closed as Central West Police District officers investigated a head-on collision between two utes.
The driver of one of the vehicles - a 26-year-old man - was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he was unable to be revived.
The other driver - a 28-year-old man - was airlifted to hospital in a stable condition suffering non-life threatening injuries.
