Orange police reveal number of car and vehicle thefts in 2022

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 16 2022 - 5:14am, first published 5:00am
A car alight at Cootes Park on January 13. Picture by Troy Pearson/TNV

Top cops in Orange have revealed they have less than a one-in-five chance of apprehending those responsible for stealing vehicles around the city.

