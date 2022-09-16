Top cops in Orange have revealed they have less than a one-in-five chance of apprehending those responsible for stealing vehicles around the city.
At a meeting hosted by the Central West Police District and the Orange Community Safety Precinct Committee on Tuesday, Crime Manager Inspector Brett Smith was asked by an audience member how many arrests were made in relation to stolen vehicles.
Mr Smith said police find the perpetrator in "15 per cent at the max" of stolen vehicle cases.
For reference, according to the TAB, the Canberra Raiders - who play Friday night - are paying out $5.75 to make the 2022 NRL grand final. This equates to roughly a 17 per cent chance. Similarly, the TAB is giving odds of $6 for the North Queensland Cowboys to win this year's title, or roughly a 16.6 per cent chance.
The revelation came as police revealed there had been 107 vehicles stolen in Orange so far this year. Of those, 87 were recovered and 19 were burnt out.
Despite nearly one in five stolen cars being set alight in 2022, the majority of those (15) came in January and February.
Speaking about the decrease in burnt out cars, Chief Inspector Peter Atkins said: "That's due to some very good police work, investigations, arresting those criminals that need to be arrested and placing them in custody. That was the emerging crime issue over the summer."
"Unfortunately we are still seeing stolen cars, but the crooks who are burning the cars out have greatly reduced."
But it wasn't just vehicle thefts themselves which had police concerned.
The number of times a person has reported to Orange police that something had been stolen from their vehicle in 2022 was 234.
"What I'm finding is in relation to the steal from motor vehicle category, people are leaving valuables in clear sight in their vehicles," Mr Smith said.
"Additionally, the vehicles are unlocked. That's a concern for us. Despite the number of messaging put out to the community, cars are still unlocked and people are still leaving valuables in cars.
"Having worked in a larger command up in the Orana Mid-Western. The numbers here are significantly less, but population wise are pretty much the same."
In the final five months of 2021, there were 133 reported cases of thefts from vehicles and 45 stolen vehicles reported.
