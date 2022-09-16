UPDATE: A manhunt is underway in Orange, police have confirmed. Click here for the latest details.
4:59PM: A police investigation is reportedly underway in the skies above Orange, with several creeks and parks scoured by a helicopter.
It's unclear what officers are searching for. Chief Inspector Peter Atkins said: "We can't discuss it further, it's part of an investigation we're conducting."
The aircraft passed Emus Rugby Club several times about 3.30pm, before hovering over Pilcher Park for about a minute. Onlookers said it had been in the area for some time.
Police officers, search dogs, and the SES have been on the ground at the creek nearby several times since Wednesday. It's unclear if Friday's exercise is related.
Social media users reported the helicopter landed at the Moulder Park park velodrome about 1.30pm and again at Brendon Sturgeon Oval about about 4pm. This yet to be confirmed.
Several baseless theories were raised on Facebook, including a manhunt, search for a body, training exercise, or even a rouge crocodile.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
