When it comes to preliminary finals, Hawks John Davis Motors couldn't have had a tougher challenge qualifying for the grand final.
Facing a red hot Orange High School team, the two blues were pushed all the way but showed their strength to finish 47-45 winners in the under 15s blue division competition.
Now, only Life Studio Aplands stand in their way of a grand final victory.
Just like their under 10s side, Hawks have timed their run late in the season after a 6-2 win-loss record early on.
For 15s coach Amanda Hurford, her side's form is a perfect reflection of their dedication throughout the year.
"We've returned this season with a few base players from last season and a few seasons before," she said.
"We've grown over the season and probably hit our straps at the right time in the final series. They're a great bunch of girls who put a lot of hard work into the 14 rounds and obviously the last few weeks to make the finals.
"There's some tough competitors in our division so we had to work hard, I'm pretty stoked we've made the grand final."
Hurford added that her side's willingness to perfect their positions has been the catalyst for making the final along with the fight displayed in their preliminary final win.
"The biggest thing for our team is knowing what their job is on the court, which they've all done amazing throughout the season," she said.
"Last weekend I was super stoked with them against Orange High because they were really tough competitors.
"The biggest thing is we've peaked at the right time along with their determination and willingness and want to be there at the end."
A lot of that hard-working attitude for Hawks has come off a long stint together where players and coaches have become accustom to each other.
With 15s the final age group in junior netball, the majority of the side will be playing in their last game of juniors before participating consistently at a senior level.
Their coach believes a grand final win would be the perfect way to end an era.
"A few of these girls I've coached some of them for the last five years, we've been in 15s for last three years, playing up a division and now finally being 15 we're in the right division," Hurford said.
"To finish off juniors with a win would be amazing. Life Studio are obviously the top team and have been throughout the season so it's going to be a big ask for us but I think we're up for the challenge."
Along with playing 15s regularly, some of Hawks' players were required to step up into division one this year and Hurford believes the education from that could be beneficial this weekend.
"Mya Simmons, Sage Annis-Brown and Gemma Curtain all played division one and other girls stepped into division three which was really nice," she said.
"Playing those senior grades has allowed them to bring that experience back to the junior grades so it's been really nice to see."
Hawks and Life Studio will start their match at 10am on Saturday.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
