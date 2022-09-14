When it comes to finals in sport, most coaches are zoned in on timing their side's run.
Peak too early, and you might fall late.
Peak in mid-season, and the team may struggle to maintain intensity.
For Hawks Priceline Pharmacy, their late run to finals was perfect.
Sitting fifth late in the season, a four-game winning streak to end the regular rounds ensured Hawks would finish second.
A close match against Orange Public School (OPS) Emojies saw them fall by five points before sealing their spot in the grand final with a 19-10 win over Kinross.
For coaches Erin Jarick and Cara Denman, a slow build of cohesion all came together at the right time.
"We've really improved the last few months ... it was an achievement to make finals," they said.
"There's been a lot of game time for our girls and a few people out throughout the year.
"They've had good coaching, consistent training and never missed a training. We persisted with a program for them to improve and to their credit it's all through their hard work.
"It's not just about winning too, we want them to have fun - they've learnt and played all different positions throughout year."
With the side now in Year 4 at school, having played together since Year 1 with the same coaches over that time, there's been a consistency with the Hawks team that's seemed to pay off at the right time.
Having played socially up until this year, Denman believes the addition of playing competitively has benefited her side.
"Once they go to under 10s, they don't all get a prize or medal anymore, you start to get competitive. They've enjoyed it, I think they've thrived on it and thrived on working out their positions. That's where we've seen them improve, honing in on the positions they're good at and brushing up on skills," she said.
Both coaches also praised Hawks Netball Club for their support over the past four years since the team has been together.
"We've always been Hawks," they said.
"Hawks have been fantastic and have amazing leadership - they've really looked after us."
Hawks Priceline Pharmacy will play OPS Emojies at 11:30am on Saturday.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
