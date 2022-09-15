When it comes to the Orange Netball season, there's not many teams more dominant than Orange Public School (OPS) Emojies.
Having only lost two games throughout the regular season, the OPS girls are more than deserving of their spot in the under 10s blue division grand final.
Similar to their big dance opponents, Hawks Priceline Pharmacy, the side have been together for four years with coach Sarah Kostitch assisting them with their development the whole way through.
For Kostitch, there's been limited hiccups throughout a highly successful year.
"The season has been really consistent for them, they started off and finished really strong. They've only lost two games all season and have done really well," she said.
After plenty of years together, learning each others strengths, the OPS side stepped into competitive netball this season.
With determination, grit and an eagerness to win, the Emojies couldn't be more suited to the step up in intensity and it's a process that's gone perfectly for Kostitch.
"They've transitioned very smoothly," she said.
"They're all really competitive, some more than others for sure - and are super pumped to be in a grand final."
And while the lure of a grand final medal is one part of being 'super pumped' for the Emojies, another comes from a potential sweet treat that could accompany a victory.
"They're so excited, they even coerced me into taking them to Spilt Milk if we win the grand final," Kostitch laughed.
"That's where we're heading afterwards hopefully."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
