It was a clash of the titans, and there's no doubt it lived up to the hype.
As the best sides in the regular season competition, Waratahs and Panorama were two teams that deserved to land in the Western Premier League grand final but only one would be going straight through.
With the score 2-2 during injury time of the second half, 'Tahs had one shot to land the winner with two minutes left and they duly delivered.
When a corner came out of the box it landed at the feet of Bastien Fougerolle, with silence consistent throughout the crowd.
In his mind Fougerolle had the scope aimed at its target, all that was needed was the perfect strike.
The match-winner put his laces into the ball as it flew in the air, into the left side of the net, sending 'Tahs into raptures.
Waratahs coach Adam Scimone was suitably delighted to have his side into the grand final.
"It's bloody unreal, that's finals footy," he said.
'Tahs were out to the lead after nine minutes when a subtle touch from Craig Suden found its way into the net. Their lead increased to two after 33 minutes when a Niall Gibb entry into the box from halfway deflected off Panorama's defenders. Scimone said a strong start was all part of his tactics.
"We started well and got the two goals early, that was my plan to get a goal in the first 10 minutes and we did it," he said.
From there though, Panorama found their feet in front of a vocal away crowd.
Two minutes after Gibb's goal, Jaiden Culbert finished a simple tap in to make it 2-1 and sent the pocket of supporters into hysteria.
That specific group of fans would then have to wait well over 50 minutes for the next goal but you could tell it was worth it.
After 82 minutes, Panorama had a free kick close to the box where a deflection saw plenty of scrambling.
A cross came in from the left before Steven Long finished the job at the back post as Panorama's fans gave it to the opposition and their supporters.
The last laugh came for Waratahs though when Fougerolle found the net with his sensational effort to finish the game at 3-2.
"We let them back in the game ... we turned it over too cheaply, and invited them back in," Scimone said.
"I wanted it done in 90 minutes and Bastien came up with a big goal so I'm bloody happy.
"We wanted a home grand final and we got it ... all credit to Panorama, they kept pushing us. Having a home ground with our fans, that's an extra twelfth man for us."
Waratahs win came with a bittersweet moment though when Ryan Sinclair received his second yellow for allegedly time-wasting late in the game, ruling him out of the grand final.
"I told him to give it to Noah, that was my fault, but things happen," Scimone said.
For Panorama, their coach Ricky Guihot didn't believe it was Waratahs' start that put them behind, just simply his side needed to show their flair earlier.
"I don't think (they got off to too good of a start), two goals were deflections, I can understand if they were dominating and getting in behind and putting shots on target. Those two (goals) just put us on the back foot and we left it too late to start playing," he said.
"Once we did (start playing) we looked good. Sometimes these games can turn into fizzers, but I thought that was a cracking match. That's football, you don't always get the result and good luck to them."
Guihot added the loss will only make his side more determined to meet Waratahs again in a grand final.
"You can't get any hungrier than what these boys are," he said.
"That's what football is, you don't always get the result but I'll never question their effort and hunger, I've got a good bunch of lads."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
