Second on the ladder in regular season, and a team littered with talent.
That's Vipers, and there's no place they deserve to be other than a grand final in Orange Netball Association's division one competition.
After a loss to Orange City last weekend, it was do-or-die for the Vipers women in their preliminary final against Orange High School Hornets and they came ready to play, scoring a 50-30 victory to put themselves in the big dance.
"It feels awesome, it was hard work," Vipers' Jacky Lyden said.
"We had no expectations this year it was just let's get into the top four and see what happens.
"We wanted to be competitive and that's what we did, we competed all through that game."
While Vipers led at every quarter throughout the match, the Hornets continued to battle against their opponents with a difference in patience between both sides probably the key.
Lyden said the Orange High girls presented a real challenge to her side considering their age and the amount of netball they've played over the year.
"Credit to them, (coach) Tegan (Dray) has done awesome with the Orange High kids," she said.
"Some of them are in year 9, they should be so proud. A few play two games in one day, she (Dray) always does well, it's good development and nice for Orange netball."
Despite the strength of the Hornets, Vipers experience was one part of their success on Saturday afternoon.
"For us, we worked on timing (but) we still need to improve on that. Our patience was heaps better, there's no point trying to be as fast as them," Lyden said.
"There's a lot of older heads, (we) play smarter not harder."
The challenges don't stop for Vipers next week when they come up against Orange City again with ultimate glory on the line.
Lyden explained any chance of an upset will come down to her side focusing on their own game plan.
"For next week, we just have to play our own positions, try and stay in our channels ... and when you're on and have a break, give it everything you've got," she said.
"They're a well drilled team, they're coming in for a premiership - us we've had some unpredictability and not much training but there's no excuses, if you want it that bad you've got to work for it."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
