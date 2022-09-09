When Father's Day come around, more often than not, new socks and undies are all the rave.
However, for Grenfell Junior Rugby League's Jamie O'Loughlin, his gift was a little different.
It was the New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) Western Region volunteer of the year title.
And as usual with Father's Day, the present was kept a surprise.
"I didn't know that I was even nominated - my daughter Alana said she had a free day when the nominations opened so she decided to fill it out," O'Loughlin recounted.
"On Father's Day she said she received an email and said 'I've got something to tell you Dad, you've won an award'.
"I didn't believe her and said it's a probably a scam."
However, the Grenfell stalwart was eventually convinced but has yet come to terms with the news.
"I'm still in disbelief," he said.
"I'm still pinching myself, still don't believe it."
O'Loughlin's association with Grenfell Junior Rugby League is one that goes back many years.
In fact, he can't remember how long it's been since his involvement started.
Born and raised in the town, the award winner's only absence from Grenfell came when he played rugby league in Canberra at a younger age.
As it always goes with dedicated volunteers, O'Loughlin has held almost every position on the Grenfell committee and coached a variety of teams that's previously included the Woodbridge Cup tackle 14s side, with his good mate and fellow lifelong volunteer Gary 'Nails' Hewen.
For O'Loughlin, it's the enjoyment kids get from footy that brings him back.
"I keep getting involved, the rewarding side is seeing the smiles on kids knowing they can have a game of football," he said.
"It's great for them knowing they've got someone there that'll help out, that is the biggest reward to see kids running around and learning something."
But as it goes with volunteering, it can't be done without a partner and O'Loughlin's wife Ursula is more than understanding of the time dedicated.
"She puts up with it, she's a really good support," he said.
And while it's the old cliche that you don't volunteer for the awards, O'Loughlin agreed it's nice to be recognised while going into detail about the importance of volunteers.
"It's a big thing, it feels good to be noticed," he said.
"Without volunteers, it wouldn't happen, for the team to make finals in a small town like this, it brings the town alive and all the support we get is pretty good.
"I'll probably end up like Nails and keep doing it as long as they need you.
"I don't mind doing it, a lot of people say to me I take too much time helping others, I should be helping myself but I just like helping out."
And there's good reason O'Loughlin sees no end in sight when Grenfell continue to possess an amazing production line of players.
"There's quite a vast amount of talent for a small town, it's not too bad," he said.
The volunteer of the year's two children will both eye off representative futures with Marc currently part of the Western Rams set up while Girlannas halfback Lily Holmes is looking to trial with Canberra Raiders for Tarsha Gale Cup. Grenfell Youth League and first grade hooker Michael Smith is also part of Western Rams.
This weekend O'Loughlin's focus is on the Lachlan District junior rugby league finals held at Henry Lawson Oval, but his attention will turn to the Brad Fittler Awards night in Sydney on Monday where he'll be in the running for the 2022 Gordon Lowrie Memorial Award for the Volunteer of the Year.
As someone who prefers to be behind the wheel, the flight to Sydney will be a first for the Grenfell man.
"The worst part about it is I've got to go to Sydney and they're flying me up there," he laughed.
"I've never been in a plane before, she's a pretty nerve-wracking experience."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
