"If we're strong defensively, we'll score the points needed to win the game."
It was a simple pre-game message from Bloomfield Tigers under 16s coach Jason Greenhalgh but one that clearly sunk in as the two blues ended their junior rugby league careers on the best possible note.
As it's commonly discussed, defence wins grand finals and Bloomfield proved that with a 12-0 victory over Mudgee Dragons in the big dance.
"There was a lot of emotion," the coach said.
"It was third time lucky playing against Mudgee in the grand final over the years.
"(Along with that) everyone remembers your 16s grand final being the last one for juniors, and it kept the boys together over a hard time a few years ago."
0-0 at half-time, the Tigers had to dig deep away from home but the magic of Harry Wald and Lucian Jordan-Smith saw them pile on two tries after the break to seal a special victory.
"I was very proud of the effort the boys put in, defensively we were really strong," Greenhalgh said.
"It was a really good team effort, forwards were really strong, probably a bit unlucky because we had two tries called back for forward passes and a couple of close calls. It could've been a totally different scoreline but credit to Mudgee, they've been the best defensive team all year round."
While Wald and Jordan-Smith provided the finishing touches for Bloomfield, forward Beau Hartley was man of the match for his side.
"He was tremendous, he carried our forwards and led them as he has done all season," Greenhalgh said.
While defence was the main message pre-game, playing at Glen Willow Park no doubt created an advantage for Mudgee and Greenhalgh said keeping the home fans quiet went a long way to victory.
"There was a good crowd, the grandstand there creates a good atmosphere - I said make sure we silence the crowd and not give them too much to cheer about," he recounted.
With Bloomfield Tigers traditionally the feeder side for Orange Hawks, Greenhalgh added there should be plenty of talent coming through the system for years to come.
"It puts in a good light for Hawks if they nurture the juniors coming through, they'll have a lot of good homegrown talent and it should lead to success in later years, moving through to 18s and grade football," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
