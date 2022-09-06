Staff working inside the Orange City Centre say they are living in constant fear following a string of youth crime around the CBD.
Lee Bargwanna and Sasi Sikaris from The Alley Lujiaoxiang bubble tea store said for the past few months there were "daily" issues with young children coming into the centre and stealing from businesses, causing fights and even threatening people with knives.
"We've got these people who are coming into the shopping centre and are causing issues for all the retailers," Mr Bargwanna said.
"They're pains in the arse to the security guards, they've got a couple of different targets in terms of shops and staff inside those shops, but the problem is that everyone is copping it and everyone is starting to get really sick of it and it's just escalating."
Recent issues to hit the Orange CBD include an incident where a knife was allegedly used during an attempted robbery as well as a fight inside the City Centre itself.
"Things are getting worse and worse and worse," Mr Bargwanna added.
"From a business perspective, the bad drive out the good. If there's people in here making people feel unsafe, certain people won't want to come into work, people won't want to come into the shopping centre to actually do their shopping."
The shop owner said they have had some meetings with police and City Centre management, but for the most part, they haven't resulted in much action.
"We've had meetings with certain people who have said they have plans to solve this eventually, but the problem is now," he added.
"The shopping centre itself has made claims of putting on extra security, but we don't see it. It's usually one security guard and I do not envy his job. It should be at least two people."
Both the police and City Centre manager Nicole Chapman declined to comment on the story.
As a result of these ongoing issues, Mr Bargwanna and Ms Sikaris knew something needed to be done. That's when they decided they would run a safety awareness seminar with all City Centre tenants, workers and their family and friends invited.
"We can help and we should help each other. We're in this together," Ms Sikaris said.
"If we can have each other's backs and we can help each other along the way it means we can feel safe when we walk in the shopping centre."
The letter, given to those working within the shopping centre - which has been seen by the Central Western Daily - emphasised the seminar was not a self-defence course or a martial arts lesson.
"The seminar will deal with a number of things such as being aware of a situation before it escalates, how to protect yourself if it does escalate and how to handle the 'adrenaline dump' that can potentially cause you to freeze," the letter read.
"Simple actions that can be taken that may save your life as there have been several knife attacks to date, (so) life endangerment is the reality we're now faced with."
Mr Bargwanna added that in an ideal situation, none of this would be necessary, but felt he was morally obligated to do something to help.
"The first rule is don't die," he said.
"Number two is you have to be concerned about your own safety, even if it's not life threatening, and the third is worry about the legal implications.
"The problem is with the people involved, either the police or the shopping centre management, they have that in reverse. They want to be worried about the legal consequences first. They then want to be worried about the safety of the person causing the issue and then third is our safety.
"I'm not teaching people how to fight, it's going to be how to read the situation and if it does escalate, how to not freak out, freeze and get stabbed."
Orange police have previously said they would be increasing foot patrols around the CBD in response to the recent youth crime wave.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
