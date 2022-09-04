An Orange man who was found in possession of more than 100 child abuse images and several videos was jailed in Orange Local Court on Thursday.
Magistrate David Day said people viewing this type of material might not abuse children themselves but they create a market for child exploitation, sex slavery and trafficking.
He said as a result, general deterrence must be considered.
"If there was no market for this kind of offensive, disgusting material it wouldn't be produced," Mr Day said.
"Children are abused to create this material, once it's out there, it's out there."
Mr Day gave Shaun Reginald May, 38, of Dalton Street, a jail sentence of three years and three months.
The sentence included a two-year and six-month non-parole period and May was calm when custodial officers led him from the courtroom to the cells.
However, May was released on bail hours later after lodging a severity appeal that will be heard in the District Court.
Mr Day gave May the jail sentence for four counts of possession of child abuse material between 12.01am on October 1, 2021, and 11.59pm on October 15.
He said some of the material depicted intercourse while others involved sexually suggestive posing.
However, further details of the material that was found on May's phone and how he came to be arrested were not made public.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Carl Smith said the offences were "extremely serious" and drew Mr Day's attention to the amount of material that was found on the phone.
"It needs to be taken extremely seriously by the court," Sergeant Smith said noting that it was also a difficult offence to detect.
"The prosecution would submit that there are needs for general deterrence.
"The [custodial] threshold has definitely been crossed."
Mr Day said an Intensive Correction Order was not available for the offences so if the threshold was crossed only full-time jail could be given.
May's barrister Robert Hussey provided written submissions, including a psychological report and a sentence report to Mr Day and argued that the threshold had not been crossed and that May is seeking treatment and was a low risk of reoffending.
Mr Hussey said that May lost his job after the charges were laid and he accessed the material at times of stress.
Mr Day said he did not view the particular material, which reportedly involved victims aged between 12 and 14, that was found, adding there was no need for vicarious trauma when he'd already seen enough traumatic images as a coroner.
"Vicarious trauma is bad enough in this court without adding to it," he said.
Mr Day said generally the victims of these types of offences tend to come from Eastern Europe and parts of South East Asia and the harm and impacts of sex slavery stay with the children for life.
"General deterrence looms large for the need to drive down the market for this disgusting material," Mr Day said.
One of the four sequences that Mr Day read out included 183 photos, another included multiple videos.
"There's a lot of it, the material is not for sale or for further distribution," he said.
However, Mr Day said the offending is not mitigated by the fact that there's no suggestion of further distribution.
Mr Day later granted May bail saying Judge Graham Turnbull might have a different view of the appropriate sentence when it is appealed in the District Court.
"The District Court might find the offence has not crossed the threshold," he said.
Mr Day said if the sentence was reduced then May could spend a substantial part of his parole period in custody.
May was ordered to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions.
