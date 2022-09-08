Central Western Daily
Our People
Orange singer Scarlett Gee signs recording contract with Mars Records

EG
By Emily Gobourg
September 8 2022 - 2:00am
Recording label in Los Angeles, Mars Records has signed singer and Kinross student from Orange, Scarlett Gee.

Gifted singer from Orange, 16-year-old Scarlett Gee has been picked up by a Los Angeles record label.

EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

