If all you'd known was centered around a little village of just 12 people, being catapulted into stardom could bring a fair few shocks to the system.
It certainly did for Jason Owen, who grew up in the tiny (and close-knit) town of Albert - a village 90 minutes west of Dubbo in the Central West.
While he wouldn't exchange his 2012 X-Factor title for the world, the journey, however, didn't unfold without its struggles for Mr Owen.
Experiencing times of overwhelming criticism while in the spotlight, he said that bouts of "fat shaming" and "online bullying" were certainly a part of the story.
"Coming from a rural and remote area and then into that show process, I wasn't used to so much attention and it affected me mentally, in a big, big way," he said.
"I wasn't used to the criticism you copped, the jealousy that went with it - it was an upside down life moment for me.
"I grew up in a village of literally just 12 people, we were all family, to all of a sudden being thrown in the deep end with a reality TV show - it was a complete life change."
For the past eight-years, Mr Owen said he's "constantly struggled" with his weight, with fame leaving him an open target for judgement and snarky comments from the public.
Yo-yo dieting and managing stress were two key players in a cyclical pattern of criticism, with two lockdowns tipping Mr Owen over the edge.
"I've tried to diet over the last six to eight-years - doing the standard diet of eating salads, drinking water, light training - but when COVID hit, I ended up piling on a lot more weight," he said.
"My mental health also affected my ability to enjoy what I was doing at the time - singing, which is my passion - and struggling with being overweight and body image often leads people to 'eating their emotions' and I gained over 30 kilograms between 2012 and 2022."
Mr Owens said the last couple of years, he "didn't want to go out in public", which led to him cancelling shows, rejecting appearances at different events, and becoming socially reclusive.
Though, and the catalyst, was seeing a picture of himself some six-months ago, which was posted to social media.
"Off the back of the last lockdown, I did a show in Newcastle, and a fan took a photo of me sitting on the stage ... I came home and saw this photo of myself and I went 'that's not me, that can't be me'.
"That cracked me. I walked out and said to Beccy [my wife] 'that's it, I've got three options - I get surgery, I lose weight on a diet, or I don't know how many more days I can wake up feeling like this'."
At the end of February this year, the X-Factor name started a brand new dieting regime with Jenny Craig, which he's now the company's latest celebrity ambassador for.
He's since lost 29 kilograms and said that while the company has been a gamechanger for him, his biggest wish is that his story, overall, can resonate with people in a positive way.
"I just hope that me being open and raw about my journey can help other people, because I think my story is real - there's no 'BS' about it - and it's taken a lot to get to where I am today," Mr Owen said.
"I feel sensational, I feel like a new person, I believe in myself and I own who I am; I'm not ashamed of who I am anymore and although my weight loss and mental health journey has been hard, it's been worth it."
Mr Owen said he's now feeling "more determined" than ever to focus on the things that matter to him most in life.
He's spending time with his partner and their daughter, pouring energy into self-care and pushing forward with his charity, 'Doin it for Aussie Rural Kids'.
As for his parting words, his message is clear when it comes to combatting negativity - including the people who are breeding it.
"You never know what someone is going through and it's very important - for those out there [taking to social media with hurtful comments] - to know to be careful of your words when you're talking to people.
"It's alright to have a joke about something, but I know what it's like in the bush and laughing over a schooner - 'oh, you're getting a bit fatty', or whatever else it is - you hear it enough and mentally, it's a lot to take on and it hurts.
"My advice [for people who are struggling] is not to give up trying and if something is causing you a problem to a point of struggling so much, mentally, it's not weak to speak and we can find that power to make changes."
