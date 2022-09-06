The "Ice Breakers", a team of 20 avid runners from Orange, has completed a 19-day virtual team challenge in just seven days.
Part of an awareness and fundraising campaign, the Run Against Violence event meant each kilometre the group clocked, had a special purpose.
Given the early finish, Ice Breakers captain and team manager, Alison Broughton said they're now going for the double-up.
"We made it to Luna Park this morning [Monday] on day seven, so we're now running back to Broken Hill to make a total of 2600km," Ice Breakers captain and team manager, Alison Broughton said.
"We've got a pretty gun team."
Tribes of participants run, and then virtually tally, a combined distance of 1300km.
Their mission is to "break the silence" on domestic abuse - to give a voice to victims who are feeling alone with their suffering, without a support network and unable to break free from their situation.
The third event she's been involved in to date, Ms Broughton - who is also a school teacher - said the Ice Breakers crew all run under a banner of different reasons.
"There's a mix [of reasons] and quite a few of us work in health and education domains, so we're around those influences in our jobs," she said.
"Some of our members have had personal experiences as well, so it is a personal one for some people, and it's something that is really important to speak about and not be silent about.
"For me, RAV [Running Against Violence] is almost like a metaphor, for the support that people should get when they reach out - to have that support around you, no matter what."
Between January 2017 to December 2021, data revealed that the rates of domestic violence and sexual assault, had risen by 3.1 per cent.
Despite a decline in other areas of crimes, the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research data also showed that sexual assault rose by 4.8 per cent in the same period.
Some regional areas - which included Orange - pegged family violence figures as sitting above the national and state averages.
"We're trying to raise awareness in the Orange community, I mean, it's everywhere," Ms Broughton said.
"Domestic violence is so prevalent in communities - and particularly now, after COVID - and it's harder to speak out, than what it is to put up with it - to pretend as if things aren't happening and to put a facade on.
"So, it's about continuing the conversion around family violence and making sure that there's no stigma attached to it - keeping talks open and honest and letting people know that when they need to, they can talk to someone."
Teams of RAV runners consist of either 10 or 20 people, who commit to different goals on sign-up - gold to clock 200km, silver achieving 130km and then standard entry level.
"Standard entry is anything you can contribute, whether that's walking or running, and it's deisgned to be inclusive for all," Ms Broughton said.
"Running in itself is also such a good mental health sport, where a lot of us do it as an outlet in our busy, busy lives and get to connect with others."
Founder of the challenge and ultra marathon runner, Kirrily Dear travelled to Orange on Tuesday afternoon, joining a blend of runners from the city's two RAV groups.
A mix of 20-odd members from both the Ice Breakers and Orange Sneakers groups, met at the Botanic Gardens - each clocking 10km to go toward the virtual challenge.
"Everyone's running together in a group fundraising effort, as we're all trying to raise as much money as we can for the cause," Ms Broughton said on Monday.
"Along with my usual running friends, there's a few different people who've joined the ranks this year - amazing runners, trail runners and ultra marathon runners - who are all from the Orange community.
"We're all very passionate runners and committed to giving a voice to those who are experiencing domestic and family violence."
For more information or to donate to the Ice Breakers, head online to the Run Against Violence website.
