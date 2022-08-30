A school girl who dropped to her knees and cried after stabbing her friend on Monday afternoon has pleaded guilty to reckless wounding.
The 15-year-old Canobolas Rural High School student cannot be identified due to her age and was held in custody over night before applying for bail in Orange Children's Court on Tuesday afternoon.
She appeared in court via an audio visual link from Orange Police Station.
Magistrate David Day was presented with a summary of information about the offence, which he called the agreed facts.
He said the girls were friends and had been doing a boxing session at school before the offender grabbed a steak knife from a knife block in a school kitchen and stabbed her friend.
So, she hasn't turned up to school with a blade? That makes me feel better.- Magistrate David Day
"Boxing, a great revealer of character," Mr Day said. "(It's) 2022, and yet we have boxing at a high school."
However, he took note that the girl grabbed the knife from a school knife block instead of bringing one with her.
"So, she hasn't turned up to school with a blade? That makes me feel better," he said.
"There's remorse after it happened, she drops to her knees sobbing after having stabbed her friend. It's a great reveal of character."
Mr Day adjourned sentencing so a juvenile justice report can be completed.
He said the girl has no prior record, no history of violence but the offence is serious.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said the girls parents were with her off screen at the police station and they are planning to move her to another school.
"Your Honour is unable to impose a conviction given her age, she's 15 years old," Mr Tedeschi said.
"There will be no conviction. This is a young girl, who works as well."
Mr Day adjourned sentencing until October.
"A custodial sentence is unlikely, a conviction is not available noting she's under 16," he said.
However, he imposed a two-year Apprehended Violence Order for the victim's protection.
It will require the offender not to contact or approach the victim, except through a lawyer, and not to damage any property belonging to the victim or threaten the victim or anyone she lives with.
Mr Day warned her that she will turn 16 while the AVO is in place and if she breaches it she can be convicted and if she breaches it with violence she could be imprisoned.
