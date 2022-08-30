Central Western Daily

$15,000 fine welcome but more action needed says Cadia Community Sustainability Network

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated August 30 2022 - 1:50am, first published 12:00am
The section of the tailings wall that suffered a catastrophic collapse in 2018. Photo: Mark Logan

Cadia Valley Operations may have been slapped with the largest fine the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is authorised to dish out, but for the Cadia Community Sustainability Network the $15,000 fine needs other measures included if it's to become an effective deterrent.

