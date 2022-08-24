"I wasn't expecting anything really. In the end it was about narrowing it down - I looked at the area and thought if I can't see myself living there then I'd cut them out. When it got down to the nitty gritty it was about the reputation and the degree I want, what type of swimming program do they have? Do I get along with the coaches? What's the team culture like? It was about finding a program that matched up with who I was and where I wanted to go."