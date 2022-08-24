Oliver McLaughlin has always been a swimmer with massive potential.
Breaking records at a young age, he was destined for big things.
When it comes to professional sport, ability is commonly the easy part, it's the mental strength that separates the best from the rest and it's an area McLaughlin has down pat.
The talented swimmer has had plenty of practice after an incredibly busy 2021 where he won gold in the 50m and 100m backstroke at NSW state age championships and silver in the 100m backstroke at national age championships. McLaughlin also competed in the 2021 Olympic swimming trials where he placed 19th. Success throughout that year led to him being announced as junior sportsperson of the year for the 2021 Orange City Council sports awards.
"I didn't know that it was going to happen so it was a bit of surprise, I was really lucky," he said.
"It's not why you do sport but it's always nice being acknowledged for your hard work so I was really happy."
Reflecting on the year he had, McLaughlin believes a process-driven mindset held him in good stead for what was to come.
"It was quite a big year, looking back it was actually quite hectic considering I was doing the HSC," he explained.
"I don't really know how I handled it, I was just dealing with things as they came up and not thinking about everything you do and taking every task as it comes towards you.
"If I thought about everything I'd have to study in a subject it'd be really overwhelming. If I just focused on learning each part of it as it kept coming it was a lot more manageable. It's the same with swimming - if I thought about my whole week and how many times I had to show up, plus my school work, it could look really daunting but if you take it day by day, hour by hour, it becomes a lot more achievable."
"(It's about) trusting the process and trusting yourself to get it all done."
'Trusting the process' is a common cliche heard throughout sporting circles, but it's often glossed over due to its repetition.
For McLaughlin, that means there's no set long-term goal, it's all about just focusing on the now, and believing in the systems he has in place to get him where he needs to be.
"I'm not one for putting limits on myself," he said.
"There's still room for improvement on what I can do. At this point I'm just focusing on continually evolving and finding new ways to go faster. Long-term I want to see consistent improvement, if consistent improvement leads to (representative) teams that's all you can ask for.
"I'm in a place now where I really enjoy swimming, I enjoy being in the pool and grinding and finding different and new ways to approach racing so it's not really about results for me. I want to continually improve myself and enjoy the sport and that's what it's about for me and I think it's a pretty healthy place to be."
With that mindset, and success, McLaughlin's swimming career has lead to him flying out of the country on Thursday, where he'll head to Fairfield, Connecticut to take up a scholarship with Fairfield University.
The former Kinross student indicated there's mixed feelings about leaving, but happiness is the strongest one.
"It's sort of switches between that extreme excitement and that 'holy shit I'm actually leaving'," he said.
"Overall it's really exciting - I've had just about the right amount of time off, I've been in Orange the last 10 months so I'm ready to move on to the next chapter and get started over there."
After signing with a scouting agent called Study Play USA, McLaughlin had to wade through a host of offers from various colleges.
The process started in February 2021 and only ended in November.
"I actually lost track of how many I was talking to, it was really overwhelming to have so much interest," he recalled.
"I wasn't expecting anything really. In the end it was about narrowing it down - I looked at the area and thought if I can't see myself living there then I'd cut them out. When it got down to the nitty gritty it was about the reputation and the degree I want, what type of swimming program do they have? Do I get along with the coaches? What's the team culture like? It was about finding a program that matched up with who I was and where I wanted to go."
Along with his swimming scholarship, McLaughlin has also been accepted into business school with plans to study International Business along the way.
I can't really sum it up, it still feels surreal and probably won't sink in until I'm on the plane- Oliver McLaughlin on moving to Fairfield, Connecticut
And while swimming and academic learning are all a part of the move, the talented sportsman believes being grateful for an opportunity 'not many people get to do' is one of the biggest factors.
"Honestly I just want to have a lifetime adventure ... it's an opportunity I feel like I owe to myself to take," he said.
"I don't think it's something I'll ever regret doing - I don't think I'll be 40 and think god I wish I didn't do it.
"I've worked really hard at swimming over last 10 years so to be able to get something tangible out of all that work is something I couldn't pass up and it's something I really want to do."
McLaughlin's first two years will be spent in freshman and sophomore dorms, while his last year could potentially lead to a beach house with mates, a potential situation he described as a 'pretty nice set-up'.
Waiting for him in Fairfield will be a swimming team made up of 45 members and they're all people he's keen to meet.
"I just can't wait," he said.
"There's 45 on the swim team which is incredible, you walk into one big family. I've been contacted by most of the team, they're all such nice people, and they can't do enough for you. They want to make sure the team is comfortable and having a good time.
"I can't really sum it up, it still feels surreal and probably won't sink in until I'm on the plane."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
