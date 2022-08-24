A WOMEN'S version of the Western Premier League competition, it may still be an idea rather than a concrete proposal there's at least one coach who would love to see it happen.
In fact Panorama FC coach Brent Huie thinks it is exactly what women's football in the Central West needs.
Advertisement
He has seen what the revival of the men's competition has done for the code, with the 2022 premiership involving 11 teams from six different centres.
"I think it would be a great thing, I'm not sure how many teams they'd be looking at or exactly how it would work, but I think it is where the sport does need to go," Huie said.
"Whether it's next year or in the future, I could definitely see a time where that is what happens."
Huie offered his thoughts following Saturday's exhibition match between his Panorama side, which plays regular club football in Bathurst's women's premier league, and Orange Waratahs.
It was a match which came after Panorama's plans for a trial match against Dubbo Macquarie a fortnight earlier fell through due to heavy rain.
"We're trying to raise the profile of women's football, which has probably taken a bit of a hit since the Western opens women have finished," Huie said.
"It would've been great to play Dubbo Macquarie because they are putting up similar numbers in the Dubbo comp to what we're doing in the Bathurst comp.
"We played them in a pre-season game that Dubbo side and beat them 3-1, but they said they were missing quite a few, which for an away game you pretty much always are.
"So it would've been good to go up there and test ourselves, but that didn't happen."
As for Waratahs, Panorama was too good for them, winning Saturday's match 8-1.
Four goals in the space of 11 minutes in the opening half set up the dominant win, Megan McFarland striking twice during that period while Teegan Ward and Taylah Murphy also found the mark.
By half-time Panorama had pushed further ahead to a 5-0 lead as Shania Morgan finished off some neat lead-up work from Ward.
Waratahs finally opened their account in the 68th minute, but Courtney Hayter came up with a reply for Panorama before Morgan Sherman netted in the 85th and 86th minute to seal the win.
"They were pretty good, I didn't really know what to expect. They had some great players," Huie said of Waratahs.
"We played well, but I know a lot of them were disappointed in conceding a goal, which probably shows where they are. I think June was the last time they conceded a goal.
Advertisement
"They've only conceded three in the [Bathurst women's premier] league so far this year, one in April, one in May, one in June."
As Huie indicates, Panorama's defence has been a highlight of it's club campaign in Bathurst.
It backed up Saturday's success over Waratahs with a 2-0 win against CSU to make it 14 consecutive wins, 62 goals for and three against this season.
"I thought while we probably lacked a bit of edge going forward, we kept it pretty tight at the back, they were kept to just long shots really," the coach said of the CSU match.
"The few through balls they had Brooke Inwood was able to come out and claim them pretty comfortably."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.