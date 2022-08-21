Like going through any big transition in life, retiring from professional footy has taken some adjusting for former NRL player, Shane Rodney.
Now-Central West resident, the former lock on the paddock was involved in pro-level rugby league from 2002 to 2013.
Debuting in round 20 with the Penrith Panthers in 2002, Rodney played from the interchange bench in one of the club's most memorable runs through the 2003 season and would eventually go on to help Penrith win the club's second title in that 2003 premiership.
Playing in matches for both the World Club Challenge and City versus Country Origin in 2004, he later signed with the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles in 2009 - and then added another NRL premiership to his resume with the 2011 triumph.
A sporting career that reached international heights, Rodney also played footy for the London Broncos - a team in United Kingdom - in Europe's Super League competition.
Albeit, as the old saying goes - what goes up, must come down.
The day that he received unanticipated medical advice in 2013, it pinned an abrupt halt in Rodney's playing days.
"I had quite a few injuries through my playing career - three shoulder reconstructions, two spinal surgeries, C5 and C6 [vertebrae] fused in my neck - and I still had a year on the run of my contract overseas," Rodney said.
"I kept having issues with my neck and shoulder, so I wanted to come back home [to Australia], get a few things looked at and hopefully fixed for the following season. Basically, the doctor said there was nothing they could do.
"Being told as a 30-year-old that you need a shoulder replacement and recommending that you stop playing footy ... it wasn't the best news to get."
Rodney admits there was a bit of a struggle from that day, where wrapping his head around the news did take some time.
Having to adopt a new mindset, the paradigm shift carried an undebatable rawness to manage alongside it.
"For me, it took a few years, because I wasn't quite mentally prepared for that one," Rodney said, "and I suppose not to come to terms with what had happened, but you just learn to deal with it a lot better as time goes on.
"I wasn't really prepared that well for 'life after' or that next chapter, so that's where I found my transition a little bit harder, you know - because I was hoping to play for a few more years."
He said that after doing something for an extended period of time, followed by an abrupt halt, part of that process involves an amount of emotional digestion.
"When you do something for 10, 15 years, every day, and then you wake up tomorrow and you can no longer do that - there's going to be an adjustment, whether it's rugby league or if you're a tradie, whatever it may be," Rodney said.
"I did struggle a little bit, especially with that daily routine - knowing exactly where you're going to be and what you're doing and obviously, I loved doing it [playing footy] - and that was sort of taken away in a sense.
"So, you do feel a little bit lost, but I don't think it's just a rugby league thing. It's like with any big change or with any sort of career turn; transition does take a fair bit of adjusting."
While thinking he "probably could've kept pushing on" for a couple of years, Rodney also knew his injuries were growing more uncomfortable to manage.
Physical pain was a reality, including a sense of caution - where he didn't want to accelerate or complicate the existing ailments even further.
"But I just made the decision and thought 'well if it's not now, it's going to be in two-years time - so I may as well start the transition now'," Rodney said.
"You do hear it from your grandparents growing up or older people, telling you that you have to keep moving or else things stop working and it's true - especially if you have injuries earlier or younger in life.
"And if you don't keep on top of that - whether that's a bit of exercise or a bit of injury rehab - things can go downhill quite quickly with those sorts of things."
Though he's still holding off on a shoulder replacement to this day, he's also well-aware that the inevitable surgery lays dormant.
Outlining a long-term plan back in 2013, Rodney said he was told the required operation could be pushed out to between five years minimum and 10 at most - a conversation that's now nine-years along.
"I'm coming up close to needing it, but at the moment, I'm just trying to delay it for as long as possible - until that point where I'll just have to get it done," he said.
"I can do general day-to-day duties and I can get by with some exercise. I don't do a big gym program, but I try to keep active and do a lot of body weight stuff to keep the joints moving and to stay relatively strong and flexible where I can."
Undoubtedly, Rodney carries with him a gamut of league wisdom - from gameplays and injury management - including his lived, professional experience with the sport overall.
With this, he signed on to coach Orange Hawks for the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership in the 2022 season.
The coaching role, he said, keeps him closely linked to league - the code that he lives and breathes.
"I like being involved in coaching, because it keeps me involved in footy and with the game to some degree - I guess it gives you that little bit of what you had before," he said.
"Where I can, I try to pass on any knowledge that I've got or if I've had any similar issues and how to deal with them, or getting treated for injuries and what you can do for them."
Inarguably, he's a pretty priceless resource to the game.
Rodney's also very in tune with players - particularly when it comes to injuries - where it can feel pretty alienating when you're treading that not-so-kind path.
"I know as a younger player, when I did have some injuries, you just want to be on the field playing," he said.
"I went through a period when I missed two full seasons [in NRL] between 2006 and 2008 - where I'd had two of those shoulder reconstructions, my neck fused - and I was at a point when I was 23 [years-old] where, potentially, I wasn't going to play again - and I had some demons through that period.
"When you do have injuries, you sort of feel like a bit of an outsider - because a lot of the time you'll train by yourself or you're not with the team - and you can definitely get a bit down on yourself, so it is a real challenge."
The importance of mental fitness is gaining more awareness across regional communities.
With this momentum, traction is steadily growing as a priority of care for sporting clubs, both internally and between them.
From a sporting perspective, Rodney said that while his professional time in league offered in-house counselling for those who wanted it, it can be hard to fully understand what's going on for someone.
Which ties even more importance to looking out for your teammates.
"I think clubs these days are doing a really good job of making sure that if people need help, there's always someone there to talk with them - or someone there that's been through a similar issue that they can relate to," Rodney said.
"There's a lot more awareness and emphasis on it [mental health] these days and from the sports side of things, I can totally understand how people can spiral if they haven't got people to talk to.
"You can't imagine what some people are dealing with, because you just don't know what they're going through and that's the unfortunate thing.
"A good thing with sport, though, is that you build that team bond and there's always going to be people around you if you're struggling in that area."
Born a country boy in Tamworth - where he also used to ride bulls as a teenager - Rodney, his partner and their three children made the choice to leave the hustle and bustle of city living behind.
Securing a block of land, they made the move near Orange, just over one year ago now.
"We'd been in Sydney and we were looking to get out and buy a little bit of land," he said.
"The Central West has that slower pace and we also wanted a place where it had really good sporting communities, with lots of opportunities for kids."
Working as client manager for one of the country's leading apparel brands, Rodney now works with Paladan Sports Australia.
While it takes him on the road a fair bit, he's been making some major connections with sporting clubs across the wider western region.
"It's been really good, we're very happy out here," Rodney said.
"The three young kids have settled in well and my wife has settled in to her new job in town, so we've really enjoyed the move and the plan now is to settle here in the Central West."
