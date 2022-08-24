Even the kangaroos were cashing in on the sweet, sweet snow dump on Wednesday morning, as the peak of Mount Canobolas was painted simply white.
Driving straight to the mountaintop of action, the Seth clan - a new family who relocated to the region in April - captured the fantastic snow-ments in all of their icy glory.
"We've actually only just moved to Orange from Sydney not too long ago, so we were 'umming and ahing' if we'd go up there and see if there was any snow to check out," Jade Seth said.
"Once we got there and saw it all, we just said 'yep, we're going to head home and get changed'.
"We ended up spending a couple of hours up there - it was an incredible morning."
A first-time family experience - notably a rare time, well-worthy of missing school for - the Seth family spent their snow-filled hours capturing their ventures.
Named after Jade's mother, the girls' Nanna, '"Kimmy" the creative snow lady was built during the frosty morning, which also included the sighting of one muscly native animal.
"We were just walking back to the car and out of my peripheral vision, I saw it [the kangaroo] just standing there," Mrs Seth said.
"It was really still and we had a stare down for a good few minutes, so no one was moving [and] the excitement, it never tires when you see them.
"He owned it, though - he 100 per cent won the staring competition."
With four additional 'roo sightings to add to the magic even further, young Violet said "I can only describe this as majestic" when talking about the family's magical time on the mountain.
Several centimetres of snow settled on the 1400m summit, which was enough to build some of the most substantial snow persons of the season yet.
Orange CBD dropped as low as -3 degrees overnight, but heavy rain yesterday prevented the white sleet from settling in town.
Following major road closures due to black ice this morning, both Bells Line of Road and the Great Western Highway are now open to traffic again.
The Transport Management Centre has asked motorists to "continue to exercise caution and drive to the conditions", while trains on the Blue Mountains Line have returned to the regular schedule.
