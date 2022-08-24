Central Western Daily
Diary of the Seth family's fun at the top of Orange's snowy Mount Canobolas

By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 24 2022 - 6:22am, first published 5:00am
SNOW MUCH FUN: New to Orange, the Seth family - Jade, Ivy, Violet, Florence and Michael - headed to the top of Mount Canobolas on Wednesday morning for some snow-filled action. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Even the kangaroos were cashing in on the sweet, sweet snow dump on Wednesday morning, as the peak of Mount Canobolas was painted simply white.

