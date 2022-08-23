Predictions for Tuesday snowfall from the Bureau of Meteorology weren't off the mark, with residents from Orange and surrounds sending in some snow-and-tell footage on August 23.
James Sheahan Catholic High School student, Arkie Prisk channeled her inner reporter, as she and friends captured snow falling across the school grounds in Orange around noon on Tuesday.
South of the city, near Kienella Aplacas Springside, Jennifer Vandenbergh filmed settled and in-action snow, including snaps of frosty paddocks and vineyards.
Millthorpe resident, Mark Logan captured some bulky flakes outside of the city, with a slow motion effect to add emphasis to the robust, falling freeze.
Then, there's little Nacho - the chihuahua all wrapped up in blue with his dad and best mate, Russell Tyler.
With the pair returning to Orange after four years living away on the Gold Coast, Nacho was a little surprised with the frosty conditions.
"He wasn't too impressed with the snow on his paws, but he's always open to adventures - so he stuck it out for a little bit," Mr Tyler laughed.
"There were some really beautiful views at the top of the Mountain [Canobolas] today, but it's always pretty up there with the snow capped trees."
According to weatherzone.com, the site recorded 3 degrees across the colour city at 3.30pm, with a feels-like figure sitting at a chilly -2.5 degrees.
BoM forecast records cloudy conditions to continue, with a very high chance of rain during the afternoon.
It also shows a "possible" chance of snow falling during the remainder of the afternoon and overnight, with the chance of light hail also possible.
Orange's CBD sits at an elevation of around 860m, while Mount Canobolas and its surrounds are much higher - with the peak sitting at almost 1400m.
