Snow, it's not fake news: Snowfall in parts of Orange and surrounds as residents send in videos

By Emily Gobourg
August 23 2022 - 6:30am
Residents send in footage of snow falling in Orange and surrounds, August 23

Predictions for Tuesday snowfall from the Bureau of Meteorology weren't off the mark, with residents from Orange and surrounds sending in some snow-and-tell footage on August 23.

