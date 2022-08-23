Central Western Daily
Watch

Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road shut due to black ice, snow on Blue Mountains

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated August 24 2022 - 3:14am, first published August 23 2022 - 8:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE

Our two most direct routes to Sydney have now reopened after freezing weather on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.