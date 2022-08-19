The great bog fest has stopped a home semi-final in its tracks.
After an unbelievable muddy fixture between Orange Emus and Cowra Eagles at Endeavour Oval last weekend, the greens tried their best to dry out the ground for a knockout semi-final with Dubbo Roos this weekend.
With five matches scheduled from colts to first grade, any play was always going to be a tough ask - even a helicopter was used to try and salvage any chance of a home final.
Despite Emus' best efforts, a decision was made on Friday afternoon to transfer these semi-finals matches to Ashwood Park, Bathurst with the move announced via Emus Rugby Club Ltd Facebook page.
"The decision was made due to the condition of Endeavour Oval, after recent rain coupled with a high level of activity at our home ground," the post read.
"It's not a decision we've made lightly, but despite every effort following additional overnight rain it proved unavoidable.
"Quite simply, the decision is one made purely in regards to player safety. As we've said before, that isn't something we will compromise on."
The city has been hammered by incessant rain throughout August and further rainfall on Friday morning proved detrimental.
It means in third grade, Bathurst Bulldogs will now have a home semi-final against Orange City.
The first grade match between Orange Emus and Dubbo Roos will kick off at 3:15.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
