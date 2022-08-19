Central Western Daily

Central West Rugby minor semi-finals transferred from Endeavour Oval to Ashwood Park

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated August 19 2022 - 4:54am, first published 4:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MUDDY: Nigel Staniforth lines up a conversion against Cowra last weekend. Photo: JUDE KEOGH

The great bog fest has stopped a home semi-final in its tracks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.