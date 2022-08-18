So who was calling the shots for the Magpies back then? Will Oldham.
Advertisement
Who's calling the shots now? Oldham, again.
And it's no coincidence Molong's rise has come of Oldham's return this year after the goal-kicker left the club in 2014.
For the Magpies general, there's nothing quite like a grand final at home and believes the 2014 experience has been quite similar this year.
"The talk is pretty good around the boys which is great," he said.
"The build up was pretty good for us (in 2014), the boys were pretty positive like now and to have a home grand final is special.
"There was a lot of ... euphoria (after 2014)."
After finishing third in the regular season, Molong's run to the grand final has been somewhat remarkable. Their first semi-final saw them travel to Coonabarabran and knock off the Kookaburras before defeating a previously unbeaten Blayney Rams to bring the big dance home.
Oldham agreed the key has been a return to basics.
"100 per cent, from last four or five weeks we've just gone back to simple things and it seems to work so why change?" he said.
"This will be Coona's second big trip in two weeks so it'll be interesting to see how they travel two weeks in a row, there's not too many home grand finals in Molong."
In a show of support, the streets of Molong have turned black and white with streamers and balloons out the front of many local businesses.
For a side like Coonabarabran travelling almost three hours to Molong, there couldn't be a more intimidating sight than seeing so much local support.
Advertisement
And while some like the old cliche of 'it's just another game', Oldham isn't shying away from the fact grand finals are always a different beast.
"100 per cent grand finals are always different, they're always played a bit tougher," he said.
"The team that holds onto the ball and plays smart footy will come out on top in the end.
"All grand finals I've played in, they've always been different. There's something about it, everyone wants to play harder footy which is good."
Kick off for the Oilsplus Cup grand final is at 2pm with the under 10s Magpies playing a curtain raiser against Wellington at 1.
Advertisement
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.