Homegrown resident of Orange, The Coffee Club's shift leader Tracy Hinton was caught off-guard after a sneaky nomination reined ballot success.
One of three finalists to make the cut, Mrs Hinton's number has been called in the Outstanding Employee category - meaning she's in the running to secure the title in this year's Orange Business Awards, set for August 20.
"It was pretty good to be recognised, because it's a nice feeling when your work is noticed," Mrs Hinton said.
"And The Coffee Club's been nominated as well, so we're all very excited over here."
Like many food and beverage hubs, the hospitality industry is gradually recovering - slowly finding its way out of rough waters during the seas of COVID-19.
In the game for 27 years to current, Mrs Hinton has been reflecting on those pandemic-related struggles, along with her role at the local coffee house for the past four years.
"Hospitality is a hard industry as it is, but I worked through the whole pandemic and it was tough," she said.
"We did takeaways for most of it and that kept us slowly going, but at the start of it all, it was really tough to see the owner pack all of his chairs up.
"We're only now just starting to work our way back up again."
Manager of the coffee chain, Darren Johnson, is at the very top of Mrs Hinton's suspect list when it comes who threw the secret vote in.
"The nomination, it could've been through people talking and someone must have stuck it out there," she said.
"But I think it was Darren actually, because we were talking about last year's business awards after I saw this year's nominations on Facebook.
"So, I wrote a submission for The Coffee Club and I guess Darren snuck the nomination in for me at the same time - I'd bet it was him."
Nominated for "Business Leader Over 35" in last year's awards, this year's category is all-new territory for the full-time shift leader.
She's also done the hard yards to earn her rightful place there as well, with the married mummy-of- four a go-getter on the studies front, too.
"The Coffee Club is great, because they have a lot of different programs to run their staff through," Mrs Hinton said.
"I completed a leadership program with work and I've also just completed my Certificate IV in Hospitality."
She's also a talented artist in her spare time and runs her own social media page, "Hinton Hospitality Management" - which offers creative business marketing strategies to help others in the industry.
In addition to this, Mrs Hinton is also a passionate advocate when it comes to supporting those impacted by complex mental health issues.
"I do a lot with suicide prevention [as] my brother died [by] suicide," she said.
"I had the bench put in near the pond at Cook Park through council [and it's] for those who need time to sit and reflect."
Fostering an unshakeable passion for others in her lifetime, Mrs Hinton hopes to see that similar zest for people, carrying on.
"Over the years, we've lost a lot of people in the industry who had a genuine interest in doing hospitality work," she said.
"A lot of the people coming into it now, they don't seem to have the same passion anymore. For me, though - it's always been about the customer."
The Remington Orange will host this city's business awards this year, where the winners will be formally announced and celebrated.
Those successful in each category, will then go on to next year's Western NSW Business NSW awards.
