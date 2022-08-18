A STRETCH of Clergate Road from Quartz Place to just north of Industry Drive will be repaired on schedule despite Orange City Council rejecting tenders for the project.
During Tuesday's meeting, Council was updated on the project, which has brought about a change in thinking in order to better align it with $3.3million in state and federal government funding allocated for the work.
The project includes widening and strengthening the existing road pavement, construction of approximately 1.1km of underground storm-water drainage, kerb and gutter, street lighting and an extension of the existing footpath between Quartz Street and Ralston Drive.
Apart from the 1km of Clergate Road, the work also includes the construction of a short section of a new road into the Clergate Road industrial subdivision.
The works are expected to take between nine and 12 months to complete and Technical Services Director Ian Greenham said that would still be the case.
Mr Greenham said despite the tenders being rejected at council's August 2 meeting, the timeline for the project wouldn't be delayed with a call for tenders re-advertised late September, early October before awarding it in December.
In the meantime, council has ordered the concrete drainage pipes needed for the job, getting ahead of the delays crippling the construction industry in general.
It's important for the community to know that while we're going back to the market, we're also getting on with the project.- Cr Jack Evans
"That should line up well and there shouldn't be any delay in actually getting a contractor started on that project," Mr Greenham said.
Mr Greenham would not be drawn on how far off the mark the original tenders were other than to say it was "significant sum outside of the budget".
OCC will continue to look for ways to deal with delays in the construction industry and increases in building costs with Mr Greenham explaining council would revise the scoping of the Clergate Road project with a view to doing some of the work itself.
This includes relocating water mains and some site preparation.
Orange Mayor Cr Jason Hamling said it was disappointing that tenders received were significantly more than the budget.
"Anyone who's tried to build a house in recent months, knows how much prices have gone through the roof and how much longer it takes to get building materials," Cr Jason Hamling said.
"This is an important piece of local infrastructure for the local community, and we want to find ways to get it done."
Orange City Council Infrastructure Committee chair Cr Jack Evans said the council is going 'on the front foot' to deal with industry challenges.
"It's important for the community to know that while we're going back to the market, we're also getting on with the project," Cr Jack Evans said.
"Whenever the tender does get awarded, there'll still be delays in the delivery of the pre-cast concrete pipes that are needed for the storm-water channels. What we've decided to do, is place the order now for the components we need.
"That gets us in the queue for delivery in time for awarding of the construction contract."
Director of Development Services Mark Hodges was also quizzed at Tuesday's meeting with by Cr Kevin Duffy inquiring about the progress of awnings and other repairs to shops damaged by fire on the northern side of Summer Street's 'top block' 16 months ago.
He told the meeting three shops near the former Cafe Latte side, which was ground zero, were now the subject of development applications.
"The main cafe itself were the principle damage was done by the fire is subject to an emergency order that we issued back after the fire and they've just started clearing... out," Mr Hodges said.
"Structural repairs of both the awning and interior of the shop will be starting soon. Three shops to the west are putting up their own hoarding, doing their own repairs to the awnings."
He said the footpath would be covered by three separate awnings.
"Structural works are commencing now, we're hoping for the cafe it will be quick but it does rely on the replacement of floors and roof and structural frames through the building so it could take a little bit."
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
