Central Western Daily
Council

Orange Council on the front foot after Clergate Road tenders miss the mark

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated August 18 2022 - 10:26pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN NEED: Clergate Road north of its intersection with Quartz Street and (insets) Orange City Council Infrastructure Committee chair Cr Jack Evans says council is getting on with the repair job while mayor Jason Hamling says rising costs have made life hard for all projects. Photo CARLA FREEDMAN

A STRETCH of Clergate Road from Quartz Place to just north of Industry Drive will be repaired on schedule despite Orange City Council rejecting tenders for the project.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.