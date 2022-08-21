Central Western Daily
Business
Profile

Dr Bashudev Mainali is the new associate dentist at Kite Street Dental practice

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 21 2022 - 10:42am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELCOME: Relocating to Orange from Nepal with his partner and their four-year-old son, Dr Bashudev Mainali is the newest associate dentist at Kite Street Dental practice. Photo: JUDE KEOGH.

On July 19 of this year, the city gained three new and excited residents from Nepal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.