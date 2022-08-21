On July 19 of this year, the city gained three new and excited residents from Nepal.
Living in Sydney temporarily, the Nepalese family of three includes a four-year-old boy, a registered nurse and a dental surgeon - who is now Kite Street Dental practice's freshest face, Dr Bashudev Mainali.
"I am loving the patients, they are so friendly and easy to talk to," Dr Mainali said.
"It's really been wonderful so far."
The Mainali family first fell in love with the Central West following a visit earlier in the year, where they travelled from the big smoke to Bathurst to check out the region.
With the country trip then leading them further west, Dr Mainali said that the colour city was the place they wanted to lay their roots in Oz.
"Orange is beautiful and we have been settling in here well," he said.
"My wife, she is starting soon as a registered nurse at Orange hospital here after getting a casual position, so it's all working out."
While the couple's son is still adjusting to the big move, Dr Mainali said he's confident that he will fit in just fine.
"We have a four-year-old son and he's taking a little bit of time settling in, because he is missing his friends back in Nepal," he said.
"But he started child care two weeks ago now, so I'm sure he will settle in well soon and make some wonderful new friends here."
Initially, the Mainali family's relocation to Australia was borne of the desire for change, particularly in terms of advancement surrounding career opportunities.
Discovering they "loved the country, the culture here and the multicultural diversity", the decision to migrate here permanently, was made.
Professionally, Dr Mainali said that while the "the system" vibes well for many Nepalese people, this was also a factor that lead them to the land down under.
"I wanted change to build my practice with my career and dentistry is very good in Australia," he said.
"There is a system that is in place that works well for most of the people in Nepal, though, things can also take a very long time - such as waiting for days, weeks and sometimes months for different results.
"Whereas here, most things are online - specifically when it comes to the government system - and this makes life easier, because there's no long waits for things to be done and I am loving this aspect of dentistry.
"We are sending patients to get their x-rays done and then getting their reports back very soon, which is very different to [how the dentistry system works in] Nepal."
Though the Mainali's miss their relatives back in their birth country, the dental surgeon said they will still travel back to Nepal for family festivities.
Only recently, the family of three joined a cultural celebration locally, with Dr Mainali saying he felt pleasantly surprised to see a large Nepalese presence in Orange already.
"We miss the family aspect back home, because our culture is full of religious and social gatherings so festivities are something we definitely miss," he said.
"I didn't think that there may be much of a Nepalese community here before moving here, but I actually found there's a good amount of growing community here.
"We went to a celebration on Monday night in the CWA [Country Women's Association] hall, which is a celebration called Teej - it is a celebration for Nepalese women who are visiting their own parents - and we celebrate this festival together.
"There were good numbers of Nepalese people around and there are lots of meals, so we all eat lovely food and we dance together.
Once the Mainali family are settled and meet "more Nepalese family" within the Orange area, the doctor said they would love to host their own festivities.
A community, he said, that in their culture are considered as relatives - regardless of blood connection or otherwise.
"Oh yes, we will definitely be celebrating," he said.
"Not every family member needs to be connected by blood, you just have to be together in terms of thinking, helping each other and connecting with people that we enjoy."
In the meantime, the new Orange residents will continue working and integrating into the region, while continuing to visit Canobolas Lake - which is their favourite place so far.
Feeling "more relaxed in the country" compared to the metropolitan counterpart, Dr Mainali said his family are looking forward to contributing to the community overall.
"The busy rush of Sydney and travelling for work is something that I will not miss, and I am taking advantage of being able to go back home for lunchtime since living in Orange," he said,
"It is so peaceful here and the place itself is beautiful, specifically raising kids as well, because we can experience lots of different activities together.
"So, we have no plans to move anywhere and we will try our best to do as much as we can for the community, as well - because we love the area and this will be our home."
