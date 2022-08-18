It's going to take a village to turn an old 1937 convent into a livable space, inside and out.
Though, to provide three Ukrainian families with a safe place to call home, the Molong community and surrounds are pulling together.
Advertisement
"News of this development has generated an overwhelming response from community groups, individuals, businesses and schools across the Central West region," St Joseph's Primary School principal, Matt French said.
"In many cases, this support has involved people coming forward as volunteers to assist in the repairs."
Located on the grounds of the small town school, the convent - which hasn't been lived in for almost five years - sits on a block occupying roughly 1400 square metres.
There's a total of eight large living areas, one with a bath attached, including a communal kitchen, second bathroom space and laundry area.
After an informal offer from the Parish of the Sacred Heart and Saint Lawrence O'Toole was then given the greenlight, the house - "in need of significant repairs" to make it suitable to accommodate these families - needs to occur first.
An inventory with the header "The Block Challenge! Molong Convent Refurbishment" circulated across the Catholic schools and local community groups in Molong, Orange, Millthorpe and Blayney - including the local Vinnies hubs, Kinross Wolaroi School, Anson Street School and more.
News of this development has generated an overwhelming response from community groups, individuals, businesses and schools across the Central West region.- St Joseph's Primary School principal, Matt French.
Molong's footy community has also offered combined trade skills and volunteered manpower within their squads, which has also extended to support from individuals, family-owned businesses and tradespeople.
The village's Molong H Hardware store has also opened its books for any supplies needed to get the place in shipshape, with the project's anticipated end date to fall in early to mid-October.
"The objective of providing this accommodation is to create a safe, stable and friendly environment to support these families to become part of, what for them is, a new and unfamiliar community," Mr French said.
"Some of these families have already secured offers of work and have been able to enrol their children in local schools."
Long-term Molong ambassador and resident, Mary Mulhall has already secured employment at the town's RSL club, securing weekend shifts for one of the mothers set to move in with her nine-year-old daughter.
Initially, Mrs Mulhall stepping up to the plate was birthed after a her grandson - who attends James Sheahan Catholic High School - forged a connection.
Advertisement
"Well, my grandson, Jake [Mulhall], his music teacher at Sheahan is Pip Waters from Millthorpe - she's been leading the way with organising a lot of things for the Ukrainian families," Mrs Mulhall said.
[My grandson] Jake said to her 'give Big Ma a ring and she'll help you in any way she can, I know'.- Molong ambassador, Mary Mulhall
"And when the convent here got the go ahead, Jake said to her 'give Big Ma a ring and she'll help you in any way she can, I know" - so, that's how I got involved."
Seeking refuge from the country's war-torn cities, thousands of people from Ukraine have been granted entry to Australia on humanitarian visas, which have been rolling out since February of this year.
In the wake of Russia's far-reaching invasions, the path of destruction has included the obliteration of sacred landmarks and heritage sites, with military strikes also destroying hospitals, schools and homes.
Advertisement
Many civilians have been terrorised amidst the devastation and were living in parts of cities that were relentlessly shelled - without access to clean water, food or medical care - leaving many Ukrainians displaced and fleeing the country to safety abroad.
For anyone who may be in a position to offer voluntary support in the convent's transformation, including the supply of much needed supplies, contact Matthew French via email at m.french@bth.catholic.edu.au or phone Pip Waters on 0408 669 006.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.