Central Western Daily
Good News
Watch

'The Block Challenge': Molong's convent is underway with repairs for incoming Ukrainian families seeking refuge

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 18 2022 - 3:39am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molong's convent at the start of its repairs and maintenance in preparation for Ukrainian families, August 2022.

It's going to take a village to turn an old 1937 convent into a livable space, inside and out.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.