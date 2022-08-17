After much discussion the conceptual Millthorpe Village Centre Masterplan has been passed at Blayney Shire Council and now the search is on for funding to complete some of the larger projects contained within.
One of those projects, Blayney shire's first roundabout at the intersection of Park and Victoria streets near the post office, comes under the funding umbrella of Transport for NSW.
Everything else contained in the plan though belongs to Blayney Shire Council, and there's quite a lot there.
Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson said the larger projects, such as reinstating some of the bluestone guttering, would require funding support but the search is on for those smaller projects that can be achieved.
Tourism is a major part of Millthorpe and we need to ensure that we have adequate access for those visitors.- Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson
"For me improving some of the accessibility issues that have been identified are a large part of it," he said.
"Some of the footpath programs that we already have I think could link and improve some of the footpath access in and out of the street.
"Tourism is a major part of Millthorpe and we need to ensure that we have adequate access for those visitors."
Speaking during the August BSC ordinary council meeting, Cr Bruce Reynolds noted there was currently opportunities to access funds from the Regional Tourism Activation Fund round two for a project in Millthorpe.
"Given that the funding is open at the moment and I'm aware that a quarter of funding has to come from council, but there may be a couple of smaller projects, particularly around parking and accessibility around the Millthorpe Hotel which may be able to be put into a smaller project given that Millthorpe is one of our two major tourism destinations in the shire," he said.
Cr Ferguson acknowledged that the funding was available but with a one-month deadline and a shortage of staff available to draw up and lodge the application, it may be difficult to attain.
One of the spots that will see more foot traffic in the future is the footpath area around the Grand Western Lodge.
"Getting that footpath sorted is not an easy project," Cr Ferguson said.
"A lot of the services are very shallow under there and it's not just a case of ripping it up and throwing down some concrete.
"There's some heritage sensitivity around that corner as well."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
