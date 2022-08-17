Ellen Dolbel has played in many representative teams before, but selection in the Cricket NSW Country state squad might be her biggest yet.
The squad, made up of 17 players from the Central North, Illawarra, North Coastal, Central Coast, Newcastle and Western regions of NSW is a chance for players to become accustom to the Cricket NSW pathway and mix it with the best.
A "pretty excited" Dolbel qualifies for the under 16s squad after quality form over the past season in country championships for Western Zone.
It's an impressive rise for Dolbel, who only picked up a cricket bat five years ago.
In Orange City Cricket Club's under 14s 2021/22 season, Dolbel was one of the leading batters, finishing with 194 runs at an average of 32.33. She also made four Centenary Cup appearances.
Just like Katie Letcher, who has also donned the Warriors uniform before, Dolbel's experience with the squad began in July.
"We went away a couple of weeks ago and spent two days at Cricket Central (in Silverwater)," she explained.
"There was a lot of learning about cricket and the ins and outs around cricket and fitness testing.
"We completed a two kilometre time trial, weight lifting sessions and agility training."
For the Orange City junior, the experience at Cricket Central opened her eyes to what life would be like as a full-time cricketer.
"It was a lot more professional than I thought it was going to be," she said.
In the squad, Dolbel is among three Western players selected with Madison Spence and Gabrielle Bennett the others.
With plenty of other women from around New South Wales apart of the squad, Dolbel added the chance to mix with others is an added bonus.
"It's really cool to meet new people and other people that share the same interests," she said.
And as for her goals in the short and long-term?
"To get better and be the best version of myself that I can be," she said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
