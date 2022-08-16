Central Western Daily

Ukrainian family begins the process of setting down roots in Millthorpe

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
August 16 2022 - 6:30pm
Vladyslava and Myroslav with their parents Viktoriia Hordiika and Dmytro Bushuyev enjoying a hot chocolate before heading off on their first day at school.

A mother and her two children that fled Kyiv in Ukraine five months ago have been reunited with her partner and are settling in Millthorpe as part of a project to help Ukrainian families live in the central west of NSW.

