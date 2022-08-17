An "experience like no other" is how 2013 NRL premiership winner and Mortimers Wines cellar door manager Daniel Mortimer is describing the winery's 2022 NRL Grand Final event.
The March Schoolhouse Cellar Door will be the scene as some of the game's greats mingle with rugby league lovers on the biggest day of the year.
Sunday, October 2 is grand final day and there will be a five-metre LED TV and another projector displaying the 2022 NRL grand final.
Former internationals Greg Bird and David 'Cement' Gillespie will be making the trip for the evening, as will ex-Sea Eagles, Bulldogs and NSW halfback Trent Hodkinson.
While Mr Mortimer says former Footy Show larrikin Allan Robinson has been brought "out of retirement" and will run a panel with the players on the night.
There's also a current player's attendance in the works, but that name being revealed with hinge on how deep his side goes in the 2022 finals series.
"It'll be a great opportunity for the region," Mr Mortimer said, himself a former NRL premiership winner having come off the bench in the Sydney Roosters' 2013 grand final win.
His father and Mortimers Wines owner Peter Mortimer, too, has a long and decorated history with the game, having won titles with Canterbury in the 1980s.
"I know they love their footy out here and it's a great chance rub shoulders with some big names, watch the footy and enjoy a few stories as well," Daniel, now captain-coaching Orange CYMS in the Peter McDonald Premiership, added.
The event coincides with wine month in Orange, and Mr Mortimer said all vineyards are encouraged to put on an event.
We're keen to offer something no one else does.- Mortimers Wines cellar door manager Daniel Mortimer
"And there's lots that embrace the beautiful food and wine in the area but with the NRL grand final on the over the long weekend we thought a bit left-of-field," he added.
"We're keen to offer something no one else does and with our connection to the game - rugby league's played a big part of our history - to bring an experience like this to Orange, there's lots in Sydney, but not in Orange ... this will be an experience like no other."
Expected to begin mid-afternoon on grand final day, a bus transfer from Orange out to the March Schoolhouse is included in the ticket price.
All drinks and catering, from Smoking Brothers, are also included while live music will be on show prior to grand final kick-off.
Tickets are $175 each and Mr Mortimer said the aim is to get around 120 people.
