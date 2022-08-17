Central Western Daily
Home/What's On
What's on

Mortimers Wines to host NRL grand final event at March Schoolhouse, with former NRL players in attendance

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated August 17 2022 - 7:14am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter and Daniel Mortimer will be hosting an NRL Grand Final day event at the March Schoolhouse on October 2. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

An "experience like no other" is how 2013 NRL premiership winner and Mortimers Wines cellar door manager Daniel Mortimer is describing the winery's 2022 NRL Grand Final event.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.