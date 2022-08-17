By no means does the digital platform intend to replace the invaluable doctor-patient bond, though, Vityl - a virtual space of medical professionals - certainly does offer a whole new experience.
More specifically, for those with chronic health conditions.
"We don't want to ever take that relationship away, especially when it comes to doctors in regional and remote communities - they're the best people to see and there's no better [in-person] resource than that," CEO of Vityl, Dr Zeshan Shaikh said.
"They know you, they know your family and they pick up on those little things from knowing their patients so well - what we're here for is to help [General Practitioners], work with them and their patients."
Originally from Canada, GP Dr Zeshan Shaikh has done the rounds of medicine across the country - including Tasmania, the Northern Territory and the Central West, to name a few.
Locally, he's worked at Orange Health Service's Bloomfield base and Orange Family Medical Centre on Peisley Street, including outreach GP work with local mining companies and in small villages, such as Millthorpe.
Some of the most common, chronic health conditions he's noticed in the Central West region, range from diabetes, heart disease, fatigue, men's mental health and mental health, in general.
Academically, his background also includes a string of doubtlessly honourable feats - though, it's fair to say that getting the ball rolling with Vityl, has achieved a standout status in this GP's long-standing career.
"As doctors, we want to set a very high threshold - we want to make sure that our patients are well looked after - and I needed something so that we could really track people in their health," Dr Shaikh said.
"It's been a two-year journey to get here, but now we're ready because we have the data behind us - we've consulted multiple patients, we've got a team of talented people, many doctors, allied health staff, educators - and now we're ready to really open this up."
Starting with a small team from the outset, the virtual platform now has a reach across three different countries - with a presence in Australia, New Zealand and Canada.
It's connected with roughly 20,000 patients to date - including those peoples' personal GPs - with a rotating team of 15 to 20 part-time doctors, 75 to 100 nurse practitioners and handfuls of psychologists, dieticians and educators.
The versatile hub of health experts provides consistency of care for patients with chronic health conditions, while also relieving system pressures - removing those stressors when it comes to health-related engagement.
Ultimately, it's safeguarding people from falling through the gaps.
"We love GPs and we understand [first-hand] how hard their jobs are, particularly in rural and regional settings where there's huge challenges," Dr Shaikh said.
"Our aim is to help [those doctors] and if we have people with chronic health concerns, they need a good, multidisciplinary team where we really streamline everything.
"We're making sure things are followed up, giving [both doctors and patients] open access to the right information, prescribing medications, or booking appointments for imaging, for example.
"So, having these shared notes that are all-informing and working together on one platform - where GPs have follow-up ease and where the patient doesn't need to worry about those smaller things - that's our goal."
A person's particular condition and their specific needs are determining factors with the cost side of things - with the platform providing access through a combination of both private and government-funded means.
It's a worthwhile surface to land on for those who need it, though.
Some of the biggest treatment hurdles faced by people in country-based settings, specifically, Dr Shaikh said is the back and forth after patients have consulted with their GP.
Post-appointment, the many referrals, commuting, appointments and outcomes unfortunately, become lost in translation.
"People don't realise how challenging it is to coordinate all of that ... I thought 'there's got to be a better way to manage everything'," he said.
"We're working in these siloed, segmented environments and I don't think that that's the ideal care, particularly for chronic disease - it's really fragmented," he said.
"So the difference with this [the Vityl platform], is that we're not just connecting the doctor to the patient, we're connecting the whole team to the patient.
"Unless you work in a centre where you have all of these staff around you [GP, nurse, dietician, phycologist] and you all share one common platform, then that kind of person-centric care can disappear.
"You need a whole team to help you and that's what Vityl's goal is."
The virtual base also offers benefits for its users such as group classes, anonymity, evidence-based programs and access to educational resources.
It's also designed in a way that Dr Shaikh describes as "easy-to-use" for patients, with the bulk of clientele aged 45-years and more.
"I thought we might've attracted a younger generation to begin with, but a lot of our patients are actually over 45 [years old]," he said.
"But a lot of people over this age are usually the ones with those chronic health conditions, so they're the ones who need this the most.
"We've found that people are really willing to work with us and rather than people finding it [the platform] complicated - it's been very beneficial."
For more information and to get in touch, speak with a team member on 1300 208 579, or head online to the Vityl website.
