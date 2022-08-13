A PACKING shed and two caravans were destroyed by fire at a Nashdale orchard on Saturday morning.
One Orange Fire and Rescue crew and Rural Fire Service units from North West, Borenore and Towac attended the blaze after the alarm was raised at about 6am.
Orange station officer Tom Fenlon said his crew arrived around 20 minutes later and the shed was well alight.
"The shed was fully involved, as was the caravan when we got there. The roof of the shed had already collapsed," he said.
Station Officer Fenlon said the shed was about 30m2 and contained packing equipment.
"Orchard stuff, forklifts, oxy-acetylene, tractors, farm equipment and so on," he said. The shed also contained around 100 wooden apple packing crates.
Two caravans parked next the shed were also destroyed but a third was saved.
Station Officer Fenlon said no one was using the caravans at the time and no one was hurt in the fire or the fight to extinguish it, which took around an hour.
"It took some work. Power lines were down so we had live power to consider and also we had gas bottles from the caravans that were still connected and also oxy-acetylene inside the shed," he said.
Along with four Orange Fire and Rescue fire fighters, and the three RFS crews, the scene was attended by police and ambulance.
Station Officer Fenlon said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire which was a safe distance from the property's residence.
"It's probably likely that it's things like rats that have eaten through electrical cables, it's more likely something like that has happened," he said.
"We were fortunate that the shed was far enough away from the residential property."
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
