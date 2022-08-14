Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday Jude was at the President's Long Lunch at Emu's Rugby Club, The Silk Road Concert 2 at the Orange Regional Conservatorium, Winter at Whitney's Restaurant and Bar as part of the Orange Fire Festival and she visited the bistro at Waratah's Sports Club.
On Saturday night Jude snapped away at the Orange Winter Festival festivities in Robertson Park and the bistro at the Ophir Hotel.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
