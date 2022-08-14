They've been one of the most dominant teams in Woodbridge Cup League Tag but the tests keep coming for Grenfell Goannas.
After a close 16-14 win over Condobolin in the final regular season round, Grenfell had another challenge waiting for them in a semi-final against Orange United Warriors.
The Goannas were up to the task though, holding out for an 18-10 win to hand themselves a week off and a step closer to a dream home grand final.
For coach Chelsea Anderson, her side's ability to hold out Orange impressed her the most.
"We held our defence very well in that first half, second half we panicked a little bit but we communicated really well - there was lots of talk on the field," she said.
And while there was plenty to be happy about, Anderson could still pinpoint areas of improvement.
"What let us down today was not getting deep enough in attack and moving the ball like we usually do but I think the wet conditions played a part in that," she added.
"We'll definitely (work on that), and not panicking, staying calm and keeping our defence sliding because they had a few quick players that we could've shut down."
While there was room to improve, United's defence was particularly strong, thwarting Grenfell's attack on various occasions as they continued to press the line.
However, Orange's inability to put points on continued to be their Achilles heel, something coach Jason French has stressed in recent games.
For Grenfell, the consistent Lily Holmes was a constant threat but player of the match honours would likely go to Taylor Keppie after the centre scored a double.
Fortunately for the Goannas, it was just their luck that Keppie was able to pull on the jersey.
"She played awesome," Anderson said.
"We're very lucky to have her, she was meant to have tackle trials today but that got postponed so she ran out for us."
In next weekend's League Tag semi-finals, Molong Bulls will play Orange United at Trundle on Saturday while CSU are against Condobolin at Manildra on Sunday.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
