Some clubs may travel through Forbes and others might go through Cowra.
Either way, any club competing in the Woodbridge Cup grand final will be heading to Grenfell after hosting rights for the big dance were announced.
As always with Woodbridge Cup, the grand final host is revealed two months prior, giving enough time for a club to host the best event possible.
Hosting rights traditionally change every season.
Unfortunately for Grenfell in first grade, their chance of playing a grand final at home is gone as the club sits ninth with no chance of making the top eight.
On the other hand, Grenfell's League Tag side a red hot chance and currently sit second behind Manildra while the Youth League team are also second.
In terms of the finals system, changes have been forced in first grade due to the addition of Mid-West clubs.
For week one on Saturday, the team finishing fifth will host eighth in an elimination final while sixth will host seventh in a knockout game as well.
Sunday's week one fixtures will be first hosting fourth and second hosting third.
From there, the loser of 1st vs 4th play the winner of 5th and 8th on a Sunday while the winner of 6th and 7th will play the loser of 2nd and 3rd on a Saturday.
Another semi-final will follow before the grand final at Grenfell.
In League Tag, discussions are still underway with games days hoping to be allocated, if possible, to follow the first grade teams in the same finals format. Highest ranked teams in first grade will receive priority of their League Tag team following them.
For Youth League, Woodbridge Cup will be attempting to play all semi-finals on Sundays.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
