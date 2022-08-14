CYMS have done it again.
In an unpredictable final round of women's Central West Premier League Hockey on Saturday, Orange CYMS scraped into the top four on goal difference thanks to a 4-1 win over Souths.
In leapfrogging Orange United, who lost 3-1 against Parkes later in the afternoon, CYMS has set up a minor semi-final against Souths.
That match will be played at Bob Roach Field - the same turf in which CYMS secured its survival for at least one more week.
"They needed to win, there was a bit of pressure on them, they started a bit slow but then they built into it really well," CYMS coach Craig Chapman said.
"We spoke about it all week, again we were missing a couple of girls, but the rest of the girls all worked really hard. We've got a really good core group and good juniors coming through as well."
While Orange CYMS finished on the same competition points as both Orange United and Parkes after 15 rounds, it was its +3 goal difference that secured it fourth.
As for Souths, the loss meant any hope it had of jumping into second disappeared.
Now the two blues have to refocus on the job of beating CYMS once more. Next time its survival will depend on it.
"When the girls want it they're a different team and I think the excitement to be around finals, the opportunity to be there and ending the finals drought is going to pick them up," Souths coach Scott Hanrahan said.
While each of CYMS' goals on Saturday were the result of excellent passing and support play, Hanrahan feels Souths can shut down the Orange side.
He says it is a matter of maintaining intensity and focus throughout the hour long contest.
"This competition is a tough competition, it's tight, any team on their day can win and if you switch off for a few minutes all of a sudden there's two goals against you and that's what happened to us today.
"They turned up, they wanted it and they played like they wanted it. Their urgency off the ball was just as good as it was on the ball, those 50-50 balls, they were winning those.
"Those are the moments, if you want to win in this competition you've got to win those battles."
Souths created two chances inside the first 10 minutes, Sam Brown making a penetrating run before the hosts drew a penalty corner.
But Souths was not able to capitalise on either of those and before the quarter had finished CYMS had taken control.
Libby Smith put a brilliant pass onto the stick on an unmarked Heidi Zwiers on the right edge of the circle and she blasted the ball into the net. That was in the 12th minute.
With 96 seconds left of the quarter CYMS struck again and once more it came off the back of quick, accurate passing.
This time Taylah Hobbs centred the ball into Zwiers who drew out Souths goalkeeper Steph Hinds and passed back to Hobbs. She tucked in her shot on the left post.
"That one touch is what we've been working on, they've been working really hard at training the girls," Chapman said.
"We try to play that up tempo game, it's something Pete [Shea] has brought to the club and something we executed really well today."
Though down 2-0, Hanrahan implored his players to keep their cool with plenty of time still left on the clock.
They responded with their best quarter of hockey for the match.
Souths drew six penalty corners for the period, Sophie McCauley scoring from the first of them to make it 2-1 at half-time.
However, with its season on the line CYMS lifted after the break.
An early CYMS penalty corner was shut down with some top defensive work from Souths defender Daisy Morrissey, and she also made a diving clearance off the goal line.
But the waves of CYMS attack kept coming and it led to goals. Addi Chapman set up Ally Thurn with another example of good passing in the circle to make it 3-1.
Then off its second penalty corner of the quarter, Smith added a fourth goal for CYMS.
CYMS came close to scoring again in the final quarter, Rachel Hinds clearing the ball off the line, while it took a sharp save to deny Souths skipper Danielle Fischer with four minutes left.
In the end it finished at 4-1 and with Orange United falling to Parkes later that afternoon, CYMS was confirmed as a semi-finalist.
