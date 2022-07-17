Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday Jude was at the Orange Regional Conservatorium for a show by Andrea Lam. She also went along to the Agrestic Grocer where Robbie Mortimer was performing.
Jude then went to the Civic Theatre where Sydney Dance Company were staging Impermanence, as part of a national tour.
On Saturday afternoon Jude went to Central West Gymsports for their Ninja Warrior launch.
On Saturday evening Jude went to the Orange City Bowling Club for Karen Edwards 50th Birthday party.
Jude was at Waratahs for the Orange Tigers 40th Anniversary celebrations. She then went along to The Orange Civic Theatre for The Fleetwood Mac Show.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
