The principal of Orange High School has encouraged people to speak out after "disturbing" footage was circulated on social media.
On Friday morning, a post was published on the school's Facebook page which said it was aware of "some disturbing activity that (had) occurred overnight on various social media platforms."
"Orange High School takes the safety and security of all our staff and students extremely seriously and we are working with Orange police and the Department of Education Safety and Security unit with this matter," the post added.
"Orange High School would like to thank the community for their support and concern and asks that any harmful use of social media is reported to the appropriate platform and to the E-Safety Commissioner via their website."
After both Orange High and the Department of Education were contacted by the Central Western Daily, it was revealed that the school was made aware of footage of an incident at the school that occurred in May 2022 and that the footage had recently appeared on social media.
The school added that the incident was "promptly dealt with" at the time, including support which was provided to students.
Orange High School principal, Kristie Anderson said: "Student wellbeing is the school's highest priority.
"The post from the school was made to encourage early reporting of inappropriate social media posts."
Later on Friday, the Facebook post on the Orange High page was deleted.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
