Gaining quick momentum on the wall of Facebook's Spread the Word in Orange page, one local teenager collected a recent chunk of unexpected stardom.
"[We] went through drive-thru and [met] the most amazing kid, who went above and beyond to make sure our experience was one to remember," Scott Pilazzi's post read.
"Well done, champ - your boss needs to give [you] a raise. Keep smiling, dude."
Turning 15-years-old in November, Hunta Maclean says he's worked almost seven months at the KFC [Kentucky Fried Chicken] fast food restaurant on the Mitchell Highway.
Echoing the original post, others began sharing their own customer service encounters with the Orange teen.
Some locals said he'd had them "in stitches" with dance moves, that he'd "made their day" with his jokes and described him as a "problem-solver" who always wears a smile."
For what's a fairly tough industry to be employed in, Mr Maclean scrolled through the public post of near-200 reactions accompanied by dozens of comments.
Prior to seeing it, he'd had no idea about the positive impacts he'd clearly brought to so many people.
"It felt pretty good reading what people had wrote ... it felt like I'd done something good," Mr Maclean said.
"We do cop abuse from a lot of people, even though we're doing the best [that] we can ... so, not many kids get that feedback."
His first-ever job, Mr Maclean says that while his time of employment has been pretty difficult for the most part, dealing with heated customers has also served its purpose.
He says he's been able to build new standards, refine his people skills and reiterate his own, personal values during it.
"I just started not to take what people thought [or their insults] personally, because I learned [that] it's not worth caring about like that," he said.
"I think it's made me more open and it's made my personality a bit better - the way I'm talking to customers, how I talk with people - you just stay happy when you're doing orders and be nice, because you'll get it back."
Seeing the good karma make its return was also noticed by Mr Maclean's mum, who said the recent shout out has "boosted his confidence to the max."
"I felt really proud reading all of the comments," Joanne Maclean said.
"He went through a stage of being bullied in high school and we've had trying times as a family, so the positivity ... kids today definitely need it, because there's too much negativity around these days.
"And I've always told my kids that rudeness will get them nowhere, so just be kind and it'll come back around."
Partners behind the Facebook post, Scott and Natalie Pilazzi said that after receiving some upsetting medical news just beforehand, Mr Maclean's customer service and lighthearted humour made their day "feel so worthwhile."
"He was the best dude ever with the most amazing attitude and he was full of positive customer service," Mrs Pilazzi said.
"He made us feel good while we waited, my husband and him made jokes together and he was just so sweet - he's worth a million bucks for that company."
After asking Mr Maclean for shout out permission on Spread the Word in Orange, Mrs Pilazzi said she hopes that more people share their own positive feedback and to recall the first-time employment days.
"Sometimes, no one seems to remember what it's like having a job for the first time," she said.
"We were once young and trying our hardest, so I believe we need to be more patient and tell them when they're doing a great job."
Mr Maclean was adamant that the Pilazzi family receive their own shout out, saying he "wants to thank them for the positive vibes".
Without any pun intended, the takeaway message also seems to be a fairly straightforward one - simply, be kind to others.
"Just try to be polite," he said.
"It doesn't cost anything to be kind."
