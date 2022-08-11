Central Western Daily
Renewable energy will roll out across region for major council sites from January 1, 2023

August 11 2022
SIGNED FOR 2023: Five councils in the Eastern Riverina region and 11 councils in the Central NSW region, have all partnered for a joint contract on a renewable energy deal with Iberdrola Australia. Photo: FILE.

Sixteen large sites have been revealed as the main users of a staggering 93 per cent of Orange City Council's overall electricity usage, but soon, the way that power is delivered will undergo a monumental change.

