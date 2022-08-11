Sixteen large sites have been revealed as the main users of a staggering 93 per cent of Orange City Council's overall electricity usage, but soon, the way that power is delivered will undergo a monumental change.
The Orange Airport, Civic and Aquatic centres, and water and sewerage treatment plants, are just some of the places contributing in part to that usage.
It's also why council will completely shift to renewable energy from January 1 in the new year - powering all of those major sites in Orange, along with streetlights across the city.
"Council has committed to ensuring the use of renewable energy options for [both] council and community projects," the city's mayor, Jason Hamling said.
"[And] this contract has enabled us to make a significant investment in the Central West's renewable energy industry."
Joined by 15 other councils across the Central and Riverina regions, a joint contract has been secured for those districts to benefit from renewed energy until 2030.
So many people have worked tirelessly on this project for the past 12 months ... this is a huge win for the region.- CNSWJO chair and mayor of Cabonne, Kevin Beatty on renewable energy contract
Coordinated by the Central NSW Joint Organisation, its chair, and mayor of Cabonne, Kevin Beatty says the contract's success will cover more than three quarters of power for sites across the region.
"Collectively, the Central NSW region will source around 78 per cent of its electricity for councils' large sites and streetlighting from renewable energy under this deal," he said.
"So many people have worked tirelessly on this project for the past 12 months [and] this deal means [that] councils can have long-term price certainty, while no longer being at the mercy of the electricity market on a two to three year cycle.
"This is a huge win for the region."
Iberdola Australia will supply the renewable energy, which is the owner of the Bodangora Wind Farm near Wellington, including the under-construction Flyers Creek Wind Farm, just south of Orange.
The new energy system will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions "by more than 7000 tonnes of CO2e" on an annual basis.
Which, is the equivalent of carbon produced by electricity use in around 1300 homes, every year.
"The contract's fixed rate price will [also] provide financial protection from the volatility of the energy market in years ahead," the city's environmental sustainability policy committee chair on council, David Mallard said.
"By reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, we will take significant steps towards our carbon emissions reduction targets."
Staff at Orange City Council say they're now working toward securing additional contracts for renewable energy, which would power its smaller sites across those operations, as well.
