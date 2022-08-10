For Rebekah Sammut, filming a couple's wedding day is all about those magic moments; the first time a bride and groom lock eyes, their first kiss and the first dance all stand out.
But for the award-winning videographer, putting together something that will be replayed over and over again is about so much more.
"It's such an honour when people put that trust into me to capture their wedding," she said.
"It's one of the most important days in some peoples' lives so I feel tremendously grateful that couples continue to choose me for their big day."
The Orange woman has come a long way since using an iPhone to film events at her church.
"I really enjoyed capturing candid moments for people that you can't get with photos. Looking back on video is so special," she said.
"I continued making videos for my church and branched out into making videos for the Forbes community where I lived at the time. I loved doing these but knew I wanted more."
As luck would have it, a good friend of Mrs Sammut's was getting married and asked her to film some clips from the big day. After that experience, she was hooked.
"Each couple is different, and I love getting to know the people I am filming," she said.
"When I sit down in my editing chair to put the video together, I am telling the story of two people I just met, but it feels like I know them so well through my camera lens.
"The editing is definitely my favourite part. Seeing it all come together and telling the story of two people in love is the best. I still get teary at almost every wedding."
There were a few nerve-wracking moments the first few times Mrs Sammut showed the newlyweds the finished product.
But as her experience grew, the nerves started to die down.
While every wedding is a little bit different, there are always a few moments that Mrs Sammut makes sure to capture.
"It's not often you see guys get emotional and I think that might be my favourite part," she added.
"The look on the groom's face when he sees his bride for the first time, and the look on the father's face when he sees his daughter for the first time are moments that I make sure I never, ever miss."
It's that experience behind the camera that has helped her and her business - Rebekah Sammut Videography - win three consecutive Bride's Choice Awards (changed to the Wedding Industry Awards in 2022).
"It's one thing to be rewarded for your skill, it's another to be rewarded by the people that actually hired you," Mrs Sammut said.
"It tells me they loved my work so much that they took the time after their wedding was already over to come back and vote for me, because they feel that I deserve it."
So what is it about Mrs Sammut that has made her stand out from the rest in recent years?
According to her, she just goes with the flow.
"Some weddings are very lively and full-on, others are more laid-back and emotional," she said.
"It's important to determine the tone of the day to dictate how I'm going to film and edit to suit the couple. I do have my distinct style, which I describe as romantic, documentary-style storytelling, and I love finding ways to weave the personalities of the couples and their families into my own style."
With her industry one of those hit hardest during the COVID lockdowns, she is looking forward to ramping things up even more.
"It's been a tough time with a lot of my clients having to cancel or postpone, and the support I've seen has really helped to get me through it," she added.
"I feel like we are finally getting past the COVID haze now and the future is looking bright. I have a packed wedding schedule coming up starting at the end of this month and I am so excited to make more videos and share more love stories."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
