The Orange Aboriginal Medical Service and Western NSW Local Health District have reached an historic agreement.
Representatives from the two health care providers came together on Friday to sign a "commitment statement" to, among other things, share resources and knowledge for the betterment of the community.
CEO of OAMS, Jamie Newman, made up one-third of the signatures on the document and said this meant the two organisations would be "partners" moving forward.
"For too long, there's been this division. Us being separated has got to stop," he said.
"Before, we were competing for key resources because we're not seeing each other as key partners.
"Now, our staff can support staff in the hospital and staff in the hospital can support staff out here. That can be through education or clinical supervision, joint applications for funding so that we get resources into our community that benefits everyone."
The main message from all parties was that this agreement would mean both health services work as a collective.
But while words are a good start, Mr Newman wants to see action.
"The leaders need to be together and if we're not leading health outcomes together, we'll fail," he said.
"Silo health care has never worked for our people and it never will. It doesn't matter if you're Aboriginal or not Aboriginal, male or female, if you're only getting drips of health care, you're not getting your maximum health care coverage.
"We want to see practice on the ground that can debug the myth that we don't work together."
Sharon McKay is the acting executive director operations for Western NSW LHD and said sharing resources was paramount to the agreement.
"The cross-fertilisation of staff is really important," she said.
"We need to get away from the 'them and us' and we all have collective responsibilities for changing these outcomes for Aboriginal people in our community."
This is the first time the LHD has signed an agreement of this kind with any Aboriginal medical service in the Western district.
Acting executive director of Aboriginal Health for the Western NSW LHD, Donna Stanley, said she was excited for the challenge ahead.
"It's something that we've probably tried many times to get right, but we're not always going to get everything right as we work through this process," she said.
"But at least if we're partnering and that's an equal relationship, then we can work towards really achieving some good work for our community."
Mr Newman said that this agreement was not looking at short term goals. Instead, he hoped that this would help deliver better living conditions for Indigenous people and the wider community in general, for years to come.
"I don't think this signing today, this partnership, is for ten years, it has to be for our lifetime," he said.
"With successful outcomes for our people, our kids can have a good start in life, our young adults have a life so we reduce suicides within our young mob, keep our men out of jail, our women out of domestic violence refuges and our kids out of detention."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
