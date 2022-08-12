While home ground advantage would be nice, a neutral ground is the next best thing for Orange CYMS this weekend.
The Group 10 League Tag side will come up against competition powerhouse, Bathurst St Pat's, in the qualifying semi-final however the first placed St Pat's won't be on familiar ground with the game to be played at Glen Willow Park, Mudgee.
In a competition full of byes and interruptions, CYMS have managed to finish second with outside back Tegan Ryan one of the best for her side, finishing equal second on the competition's try-scoring list with six for the season.
Despite their success, CYMS have been unable to put a full strength side on the field all season and they'll be without one of their stars this weekend.
"We've got one big out for us, Georgie Barrett, she's been filling in at fullback," CYMS haflback Tori Moore said.
"We still haven't had a full squad for any games this year so hopefully we can win this weekend or next and then get a full team at some stage."
And while it's been hard to get consistency on the team-sheet, Moore added cohesion is starting to come together for the side.
"Our attack has come to be a bit better this year than in previous years, which has been helped by Blayney Bears folding and us picking up a couple of their key players," she said.
"At the start it was a bit clunky (with) us older girls and a fair few of the younger girls but it's a good mix. We definitely have the team that could win it and we've clicked in a couple of games but haven't put it together for the full 50 minutes so hopefully that can happen in the next few weeks."
CYMS' opponents, Bathurst St Pat's, have dominated the Group 10 competition for many years, and sit undefeated this season.
The two sides have only faced each other once this season with St Pat's winning 24-16 in round 11.
A solid start for CYMS in that game saw them winning at half-time but mistakes proved costly. Despite the end result, the successful first half may prove to CYMS there's holes in their opposition.
"We were lucky they had a few lapses in defence, one-on-one missed tags on the line and they had silly mistakes as well," Moore recounted.
"(Then we had) too many mistakes in second half; dropped ball, intercepts, kicking out on full, and it just let them back in the game and you can't be doing that against good teams.
"It was a wet day so it was a slow game and then that day there was five or so games before us so the field was fairly ripped up, we've only versed them once so it's hard to tell where we are sitting."
Kick off is at 11am.
In CYMS' Peter McDonald Premiership fixture, the first grade men will face Dubbo CYMS at Apex Oval on Sunday.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
