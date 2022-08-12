The diet of an Orange man has been critiqued as "extremely unbalanced" and "far too starchy" in court, after he admitted to stealing 11 packets of frozen chips.
Dee-Jay Kent - of central Orange - pled guilty to shoplifting at the Peisley Street IGA, saying the heist was necessary to feed his six-year-old daughter.
CCTV shows the 29-year old entered the supermarket about 6:45pm on February 19 with a male accomplice, and began collecting items.
The duo then walked straight through the self-service checkout, and past an employee who asked to look at their bags. Police were called.
Other stolen products included three packets of chicken breast, a two-litre bottle of Mooloo full cream milk, and a 600ml bottle of Coca-Cola.
Kent faced Orange Local Court for sentencing in person on August 8. Magistrate David Day said: "I thought his diet was extremely unbalanced ... far too starchy ... he's eating a lot of potato."
Day said all of society was victimised by the crime, as the price of security equipment is passed onto consumers: "People like Mr Kent cost everyone else a little bit."
The relatively small number of goods stolen, early plea, and claim of necessity were flagged as mitigating factors, while an extensive criminal record aggravated the offense.
Kent was convicted, fined $110, and ordered to repay $60.20 - the estimated value of the stolen items - to the Peisley St IGA.
His alleged co-offender will face Orange Local Court for sentencing on October 7, after his case was adjourned.
