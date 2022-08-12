Central Western Daily
Crime

'He's eating a lot of potato': 11 packets of Birds Eye frozen chips stolen by Dee-Jay Kent from Peisley Street IGA, Orange

By Court Reporter
August 12 2022 - 8:30am
Dee-Jay Kent was sentenced for stealing from the IGA at Orange Local Court. PHOTO: Jude Keogh.

The diet of an Orange man has been critiqued as "extremely unbalanced" and "far too starchy" in court, after he admitted to stealing 11 packets of frozen chips.

