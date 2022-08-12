Central Western Daily

Four arrested after alleged police pursuit through Bathurst

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated August 12 2022 - 3:54am, first published 3:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The teenagers have been charged with a string of offences in relation to the incident, which police say began with the alleged theft of a Ford Ranger from Orange on Wednesday afternoon.

NSW Police have arrested four teenagers after an alleged police pursuit through the streets of Bathurst on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.