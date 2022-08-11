With hands-on drills, career opportunities and all-things firefighting, a 'no boys allowed' program will arrive in Orange next Tuesday - championed by firefighting women for a gals-only experience.
A one-day school program, Girls on Fire is open to young women aged 15 to 19 years old, which has been designed to encourage consideration for a career in fire and emergency services.
Advertisement
An industry largely dominated by males, the call is real for more female brigade members to rewrite this tradition.
"There's certainly more men than women in the industry, but that's probably a historical thing [particularly] when you look at a lot of the rural brigades - the farming community brigades - they're predominantly men," Rural Fire Service manager for the Canobolas Zone, Brett Bowden said.
"But women are as capable as men for the firefighting role and particularly in the rural landscape, so we'd certainly like to see an increase in attracting more female members."
Mr Bowden said the Girls On Fire program in Orange, will potentially be one of the larger workshops rolling out across the region, due to the city's population draw.
Hosting the one-day program, Mr Bowden hopes its reach will go far, with the RFS manager saying the service wholly backs females in the community across varying roles in the industry - busting the myth of solely working frontline.
"One of the great things about the RFS is that we attract from the whole community - our membership is quite open and it doesn't matter who the person is or what their skills levels are, we've pretty much got a job for everybody," he said.
"Not everyone wants to be a firefighter - some people work in logistical support, in communications, roles in aviation support, chainsaw experts at fire events, transport professionals - we've got roles for all of those people.
"And we don't want to restrict ourselves to the population percentage of males, we want both male and female workers - we're all about diversity and we know that women are as capable as men."
Seeing a lot of younger females now joining the ranks, Mr Bowden said he also hopes to see a steady rise of women across fire roles, regardless of where.
Recently, a few local "girl power" teams were dispatched for coastal disaster management, which he said while it remains a fairly rare sighting - was a fantastic one at that.
One of the great things about the RFS is that we attract from the whole community ... we've pretty much got a job for everybody.- RFS Canobolas zone manager, Brett Bowden
"We sent crews north for flooding support, when Lismore and north coast were being flooded, and there was a couple of times there where we had crews that were totally female," Mr Bowden said.
"We might have a team of four and five on a truck and they were all females - a girl power crew if you like - and while it doesn't happen very often, it's certainly a thing we'd like to see happen more often.
Prying the doorway right open for those interested in taking a peek, Mr Bowden's sincere wishes are that the upcoming August 16 program will instill facts - that the high-level of capacity across females in fire roles, is attainable, highlighted and duly recognised.
"The Girls on Fire program is really about opening the doors a little bit to show women - in a female-only environment - that they too can come along and make a big difference," he said.
Advertisement
"They get a bit of a taste about what fire agencies can provide, whether that's a full-time career with Fire and Rescue NSW, for example, or whether it's joining their local fire brigade in their country community to be a volunteer with NSW RFS.
"We've got plenty of women who are brigade firefighters, deputy captains, captains - there's a great diversity of skills and capabilities across our population - and its made up of males and females."
Online registrations for the Girls on Fire event on Tuesday, August 16, are still being accepted until August 12, with the workshop running from 9am to 3:15pm.
The Orange RFS Fire Control Centre is the host site for the workshop, located at 1385 Forest Road (on the corner of Cadia Road) in Orange.
For more information about what to expect on the day, head to the Girls on Fire website.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.