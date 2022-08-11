Increased costs coming for hospital patients after health insurance negations fail

Some patients at Dudley Private Hospital will soon have to pay even more for treatments after negotiations revolved around health insurance failed.
As of August 2, Bupa and Ramsay Health Care - which operates the Dudley in Orange - are no longer in contract, meaning those covered by the health insurer could soon have to pay extra out-of-pocket expenses when visiting the private hospital.
A statement from Ramsey said: "Central to our negotiation has been the indexation rate, which enables private hospitals to cover increases in wages and supply costs. These expenses have risen substantially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Since Bupa's indexation rate offer is well below inflation and will not cover the cost of care for its members in Ramsay hospitals, additional out-of-pocket costs will soon apply to Bupa members."
These changes will not come into immediate effect though, with the two companies having reached "some transitional arrangements."
The treatments that will continue to be covered for a short period of time are emergency care when the admission date is on or before November 1, 2022, rehabilitation and mental health, including psychiatry (on or before February 1, 2023), obstetrics and neonatal (on or before May 1, 2023), oncology and renal (on or before August 1, 2023) and other courses of treatment that started before August 2, 2022 with an admission date on or before August 1, 2023. Any other admission that occurs from August 2, 2022 and up to and including October 1, 2022 will be covered, as well as any admission that is booked with Ramsay before August 2, 2022 and occurs on or before February 1, 2023.
In a statement, Bupa said it had been "solely focussed on finding an agreement with Ramsay that supports our members and serves the interest of our health system."
"The price increases Ramsay is seeking as part of our hospital agreement would result in sizeable premium increases for our members; impacting the affordability and sustainability of private health insurance - which we refuse to accept," the Bupa statement added.
"It's our aim to come to an agreement with Ramsay in the near future - for now, it is our top priority to make sure you have the information you need.
"If you do visit a Ramsay hospital, Bupa will continue to contribute a set amount towards your admission, however with no agreement in place, Ramsay may choose to charge higher rates beyond what Bupa pays - which could result in out-of-pocket costs for you."
Dudley is the lone hospital in the Central West which falls under the Ramsay banner.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
