Increased costs coming for hospital patients after health insurance negations fail

The treatments that will continue to be covered for a short period of time are emergency care when the admission date is on or before November 1, 2022, rehabilitation and mental health, including psychiatry (on or before February 1, 2023), obstetrics and neonatal (on or before May 1, 2023), oncology and renal (on or before August 1, 2023) and other courses of treatment that started before August 2, 2022 with an admission date on or before August 1, 2023. Any other admission that occurs from August 2, 2022 and up to and including October 1, 2022 will be covered, as well as any admission that is booked with Ramsay before August 2, 2022 and occurs on or before February 1, 2023.